CBP issues Withhold Release Order on Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a Withhold Release Order against bicycles, bicycle parts, and accessories manufactured in Taiwan by Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd, based on information that reasonably indicates forced labor use.

Effective immediately, CBP will detain bicycles, bicycle parts, and accessories manufactured in Taiwan by Giant. This WRO, the third issued in 2025 and the fourth in Fiscal Year 2025, was issued due to violations of 19 U.S.C. § 1307, the law prohibiting goods made with forced labor from entering the U.S.

“CBP has a proven track record of cracking down on companies that use forced labor to the detriment of law-abiding U.S. businesses,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott.

CBP identified the following International Labour Organization forced labor indicators during its investigation of Giant:

abuse of vulnerability, abusive working and living conditions, debt bondage, withholding of wages, and excessive overtime.

Giant profited by imposing such abuse, resulting in goods produced below market value and undercutting American businesses by millions of dollars in unjustly earned profits. The International Labour Organization estimates that nearly 28 million workers are under conditions of forced labor worldwide.

“Importers have a responsibility to do their due diligence and know their supply chains,” said Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner of CBP’s Office of Trade Susan S. Thomas. “CBP will continue to investigate allegations of forced labor and take action when we find it in U.S. supply chains.”

The WRO against Giant is the latest action CBP has taken to address forced labor. With this WRO issuance, CBP currently oversees and enforces 53 WROs and nine Findings under 19 U.S.C. § 1307.

When CBP has evidence indicating that imported goods are made by forced labor, the agency issues orders to detain those shipments. Importers of detained shipments may seek to destroy or export their shipments or seek to demonstrate that the merchandise is admissible.

CBP receives allegations of forced labor from a variety of sources including government agencies, media, non-government organizations, and members of the public. Any person or organization that has reason to believe merchandise produced with forced labor is being, or is likely to be, imported into the United States can report detailed allegations by contacting CBP through the e-Allegations Online Trade Violation Reporting System or by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT.

