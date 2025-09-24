Justice Department Seeks to Revoke Citizenship of Immigration and Identity Fraudster

On Sept. 24, the Department of Justice filed a civil denaturalization complaint against Gurdev Singh Sohal, also known as Dev Singh, also known as Boota Singh Sundu, who obtained his U.S. citizenship in 2005 despite having been ordered deported in 1994. Instead of leaving the country based on his 1994 deportation and exclusion order under the name Dev Singh, Sohal used a different identity, with a new name, date of birth, and date of entry into the United States, to naturalize. He did not disclose his prior immigration history under the Dev Singh identity in any of his immigration applications or proceedings when he naturalized under the Gurdev Sohal identity. Expert analysis in February 2020 confirmed that the fingerprints submitted under both identities came from the same individual. The analysis was only made possible after DHS digitized the paper fingerprint submission documents from older immigration files.

“If you lie to the government or hide your identity so that you can naturalize, this Administration will find you and strip you of your fraudulently acquired U.S. citizenship.” said Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division.

The complaint alleges that Sohal illegally procured his U.S. citizenship because he was never lawfully admitted for permanent residence and because the lies he told throughout his naturalization process rendered him unable to show the requisite good moral character to naturalize. A third count charges Sohal with procuring his naturalization by concealment or willful misrepresentation of his prior identity and immigration proceedings.

This is the ninth denaturalization action that the Department has filed since Jan. 20.

This case was investigated as part of the Historic Fingerprint Enrollment project, an ongoing national initiative between the Justice Department and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

This case is being prosecuted by the Justice Department’s Office of Immigration Litigation, General Litigation and Appeals Section, Affirmative Litigation Unit, with assistance from USCIS and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington.