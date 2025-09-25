Pickle Everything Games Introduces Kosher Pickle Everything Game

Kosher Pickle Everything Game Pickle Everything Company Logo

Same addictive gameplay of the original Pickle Everything Game with a brand new flavor

This version is all about spicing things up with culture and humor. It’s the same fast-paced, laugh-out-loud play, but with a Kosher crunch.” — Frank Adler, Partner, Pickle Everything Games

LINCOLNWOOD, IL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pickle Everything Games is keeping things kosher (literally) with the launch of Kosher Pickle Everything , the latest version of the wildly popular word game Pickle Everything Game Just like the original Pickle Everything, where players compete to quickly answer every clue that starts with a “P” and ends with “Pickle”! This time, the deck is stuffed with fresh Kosher-themed clues and answers—think lox, latkes, and a deck full of Yiddish fun.“Players told us they couldn’t get enough of the original game, so we figured, why not dill-iver a Kosher version?” Frank Adler, co-founder of Pickle Everything Games, said. “This version is all about spicing things up with culture and humor. It’s the same fast-paced, laugh-out-loud play, but with a Kosher crunch.”Key features include:• A jar full of laughs — Over 50 Kosher-themed word and phrase cards.• Same briny gameplay — If you love Pickle Everything, you’ll relish this version.• Affordable and portable – One deck, take it with you, play rounds with full clues, one word Q’s, and more.• Culturally flavorful — A dash of tradition, a pinch of humor, and a whole lot of fun.The new Kosher Pickle Everything Game ($9.99 for 3-5 players ages 10+) now joins the growing vine of best-selling games from Pickle Everything Games, including the original Pickle Everything word game, Holy Pickle Everything, Pickle Everything Sports, Pickle Everything Kids, Pickle Everything Foodie, Flippin’ Pickles, Eat Your Words, and G’Nuzzle. About Pickle Everything Games : Headquartered in Chicago, Pickle Everything Games was founded in 2023 by toy and game industry hall-of-famer, Jeffrey Breslow, when he teamed with successful toy executive Frank Adler. The company launched its first, appropriately named product, Pickle Everything, in 2024. The immediate success of their original word game led to multiple themed versions. Pickling every popular category as a card game will continue while the company now expands its catalog with more original new games, including Eat Your Words and G’Nuzzle, an innovative speed puzzle game, among others. For a dill-ivery of more information visit www.pickleeverything.games and interact with the company on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

