Creating Jobs in Venango County: Shapiro Administration Secures $1.3 Million Investment from QuaLex Manufacturing to Expand, Create 35 New Jobs

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth has secured a $1.3 million investment from sheet metal fabrication company QuaLex Manufacturing LLC to expand its operations in Venango County to meet increased demands for its products. This project will create at least 35 new, full-time jobs over the next three years and retain 63 existing full-time positions statewide.

QuaLex Manufacturing, which also has a location in Chambersburg, Franklin County, recently moved its operations from 191 Howard Street in the city of Franklin to the formerly vacant Komatsu Mining Corp./Joy Manufacturing building at 325 Buffalo Street. The Commonwealth’s investment in this expansion project will allow the company to lease an additional 30,000 to 40,000 square feet of space at the Buffalo Street location.

“QuaLex Manufacturing’s decision to reinvest and expand here in Pennsylvania is going to create more opportunity for Pennsylvanians and grow our economy — it’s another sign that we’re making real progress on growth and economic development,” said Governor Shapiro. “My Administration is focused on building a skilled workforce, cutting red tape, and creating shovel-ready sites so businesses like QuaLex can grow and succeed here. We’re going to keep making these kinds of strategic investments to drive real economic growth for Pennsylvania workers and communities.”

QuaLex Manufacturing received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) that includes a $100,000 Pennsylvania First Grant and a $105,000 WEDnetPA grant to train their workers.

“We’re proud to support QuaLex Manufacturing as they create good-paying jobs and help drive economic growth in Pennsylvania,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “With direct access to major markets and a highly skilled workforce, Pennsylvania offers the resources manufacturers need to succeed, which is why we’ve identified the manufacturing industry as one of the key sectors in our 10-Year Economic Development Strategy. Today’s announcement shows that our strategy is delivering real results.”

QuaLex Manufacturing makes sheet metal and machining fabrication, along with stainless and aluminum products that include fire truck cab assemblies, step ladders, and construction equipment.

“I’d like to thank the Shapiro Administration and DCED for their support on this expansion,” said David Blackburn, President, QuaLex Manufacturing. “We’re pleased that we could expand our operations and grow in Venango County, and look forward to being a fixture in the region for years to come.”

“We are grateful to QuaLex for choosing to invest in Franklin and for recognizing the strength of our skilled workforce and vibrant community,” said Jess Carroll, Business Outreach Coordinator, City of Franklin/FICDA. “We’d also like to thank the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Governor Shapiro, and the BusinessPA team for their support in helping our rural community attract this level of investment and job creation. FICDA is proud to have supported QuaLex on their journey; we remain committed to standing beside them and meeting their future needs in every way we can.”

This project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured over $25.6 billion in private sector investments, creating over 12,400 jobs. In June, Governor Shapiro announced the Commonwealth had secured a $20 billion investment from Amazon, the largest single private investment in the state’s history.

From day one, Governor Shapiro has worked to spur economic development in Pennsylvania, creating his 10-year Economic Development Strategy, securing historic funding for site development, main streets, small businesses, and more, and speeding up the Commonwealth’s permitting, licensing, and certification processes.

Governor Shapiro is calling for new and expanded investments in his 2025-26 proposed budget to advance the Economic Development Strategy and boost Pennsylvania’s competitiveness, including:

$12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA $3 million to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives

to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives Expediting the Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) cuts by two years, reducing the current tax rate each year by 0.75 percent

