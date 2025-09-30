Prime Residence Realty Announces Expanded Builder Partnerships and Model-Home Staffing in Florida

Brokerage details new collaborations, market insights, and international developer engagement.

Our mission is to bridge developers and buyers with professionalism, ensuring new-construction sales cycles are efficient and informed.” — Shauni Siu

FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime Residence Realty Inc. (PRR), a licensed Florida real estate brokerage, today announced the expansion of its builder partnerships and its growing role in staffing model homes across multiple communities in the state. The firm also highlighted its work with developers abroad, reflecting continued demand for Florida’s new-construction housing.

About Prime Residence Realty Inc.

PRR specializes in new-construction properties and supports both developers and buyers through sales staffing, market insight, and inventory guidance. With partnerships extending from Florida’s Space Coast to Southwest Florida, the firm is broadening its involvement with builders while also maintaining collaborations with developers in Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Dubai.

Founder’s Legacy and Perspective

PRR was founded by Shauni Siu, whose career is rooted in a family background spanning civil engineering, site development, and real estate law. Siu’s professional path includes roles in both field operations and real estate management, as well as leadership positions in mortgage lending and condominium development. She now applies that breadth of experience to guide PRR’s activities.

Through a sister company, Global Connectors LLC, Siu also maintains relationships with private funding networks. While PRR itself does not provide financing, these relationships are noted as part of her broader industry experience.

Bridging Builders and Commercial Capital

Florida Builder Collaborations

PRR currently works with CarHarp Builders in Palm Bay and Resibuilt Homes in North Port, where the brokerage provides on-site staffing for model homes. Additional partnerships are underway as PRR continues to grow its builder network.

I am actively seeking opportunities to staff model homes with developers in Central, South, and Southwest Florida.

Buyer Guidance and Market Insight

For buyers, including first-time homeowners, second-home purchasers, and investors, PRR offers access to updated information on new-construction inventory and builder incentives. By monitoring developments across Florida, the brokerage provides clients with data to support decision-making in an active housing market.

Market Context

Florida continues to attract both domestic and international interest in new-construction housing. PRR’s collaborations with developers in regions such as Latin America and the Caribbean reflect this global demand and position the firm as a participant in broader market conversations.

Legal Disclaimer:

