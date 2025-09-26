Trimlight Expands Product Offerings With New Landscape Lights

permanent landscape lighting landscape lighting

Trimlight has announced the launch of a new line of landscape lighting.

WEST JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trimlight has announced the launch of a new line of landscape lighting. The latest fixtures are designed for residential outdoor spaces, extending the same smart control and consistency that Trimlight is known for into gardens, walkways, and yards.According to the company, the lights are engineered for efficiency and durability. Applications range from path lighting to accenting larger features such as trees and facades. The technology is intended to help homeowners integrate outdoor lighting into both everyday use and seasonal or special events.Trimlight described the move as part of a broader shift toward integrated outdoor lighting systems that combine design with long service life. The company noted that the new line is built to perform through seasonal changes while maintaining ease of use for homeowners already familiar with its roofline products.App Integration for Landscape LightingTrimlight has updated its Trimlight Edge app to include support for the company’s new landscape lighting. The change allows users to manage roofline and yard lighting within a single platform.Homeowners can coordinate colors, brightness, timers, and effects on a shared schedule through the app. The update eliminates the need for multiple systems and reflects a broader trend in home technology toward unified control.Fixtures Designed for Different SpacesTrimlight’s landscape line includes two fixture types developed for distinct outdoor applications. The Trimlight Pathway Light is intended for ground-level use along driveways, walkways, and garden edges. The Trimlight Uplight is designed to accent taller elements such as trees, facades, and stonework.Each option supports different aspects of outdoor lighting, from improving visibility for daily use to emphasizing larger architectural or natural features after dark. Pathway Lights with Diffused IlluminationTrimlight has introduced Pathway Lights featuring a diffused lens and three-LED design intended to spread light evenly across the ground. The fixtures are designed to provide a soft glow that improves visibility while minimizing glare.The low-profile structure allows the lights to illuminate walkways and garden edges without drawing attention to the fixture itself. According to the company, this approach supports safety and aesthetics in outdoor spaces.Energy Use and Lifespan of Pathway LightsTrimlight reports that its new Pathway Lights operate at 4.5 watts, a level intended to balance energy efficiency with steady illumination. The fixtures are rated for a 50,000-hour lifespan, which the company notes is designed to reduce the need for frequent replacements.According to Trimlight, the combination of low power consumption and long service life reflects the company’s focus on durable and efficient outdoor lighting solutions.Highlight Features With UplightsTrimlight has introduced Uplights, which are designed with six LEDs that produce a concentrated beam for outdoor use. The fixtures are intended to emphasize trees, stonework, and other vertical elements. This design expands the company’s lighting options beyond pathway and ground-level illumination.The Uplights provide greater visibility for architectural details at night by directing light upward. The focused beam adds definition and creates contrast between open areas and taller features. Trimlight notes that this approach can help highlight structural and natural elements in outdoor settings.The Efficiency and Lifespan of UplightsTrimlight reports that its new Uplights operate at 9 watts, a level intended to provide focused illumination while limiting energy use. The fixtures are designed for regular operation without creating heavy demand on power systems. This efficiency aligns with the company’s broader goal of delivering durable outdoor lighting solutions.The Uplights are rated for a 50,000-hour lifespan, which reduces the frequency of replacements. Trimlight notes that fewer maintenance cycles can help ensure long-term consistency in performance. The combination of energy efficiency and longevity reflects the company’s emphasis on reliable lighting technology.Mounting Options Support Versatile PlacementTrimlight has announced that its Uplights will be available with two mounting options: in-ground and surface-mounted versions. The in-ground fixtures are designed to provide a streamlined look while directing light upward. Surface-mounted fixtures are intended for areas where different positioning is needed.According to the company, surface mounting works well on solid structures such as fences and poles. This option allows the lights to be used in locations that may not suit in-ground installation. Offering both configurations is intended to support a wider range of property layouts.Precise Control of Color and BrightnessTrimlight has expanded its system to allow coordinated control of color and brightness across both roofline and landscape fixtures. The Trimlight Edge app now supports custom lighting scenes that range from subtle fades to seasonal displays. This integration is intended to create a consistent appearance throughout outdoor spaces.The company notes that managing the system through one platform simplifies scheduling and adjustments. Users can align tones and intensity for everyday use or for special events.Outdoor Durability and Weather ProtectionTrimlight reports that its landscape fixtures include waterproof cabling and sealed connections designed to withstand exposure to rain, dirt, and debris. The company states these measures are intended to maintain performance through seasonal changes. This approach reduces the likelihood of disruptions and limits the need for frequent maintenance.The Power Design and ConstructionTrimlight has introduced its landscape fixtures with a 24-volt system designed to provide steady power while limiting energy use. The system is intended to deliver consistent light output without creating unnecessary strain. According to the company, this design supports reliable, long-term operation in outdoor environments.Each fixture is built with cast aluminum housing and finished with heat-applied enamel. These materials are selected to resist weather conditions and reduce wear over time. The company states that this construction aims to ensure durability and year-round use.What Trimlight’s Landscape Lights Mean For HomeownersTrimlight’s landscape lights combine everyday function and design into an easy-to-manage system. They give homeowners the freedom to highlight features or guide pathways while keeping control in a single app. This new offering signals a move toward outdoor lighting that feels connected and complete.To learn more about the products Trimlight offers, visit www.trimlight.com

