Santa Fe Recovery Center Announces Grand Opening of Therapeutic Childcare Center

New, licensed center helps mothers in treatment focus on recovery while children learn and thrive.

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santa Fe Recovery Center , an accredited, nonprofit behavioral health center that provides compassionate, culturally proficient treatment to individuals struggling with addiction, substance use and related behavioral health disorders, will celebrate the grand opening of its Therapeutic Childcare Center on Thursday, September 25, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Women and Children’s Program, 4100 Lucia Lane, Santa Fe, NM 87507. The event will feature a ribbon cutting, guided tours, family-friendly activities and light refreshments.SFRC’s new center is a licensed childcare facility through the New Mexico Early Childhood Education & Care Department (ECECD) as of Sept. 2, 2025, a major milestone that expands on-site, developmentally appropriate care for children while their mothers engage in treatment. The celebration also marks the addition of a new playground play structure, underscoring SFRC’s commitment to safe, therapeutic spaces that support healthy attachment and learning.Grand Opening Program (September 25)• 11–11:30 a.m. Welcome, guest sign-in/confidentiality forms, mingling, light refreshments• 11:30 a.m.–12 p.m. Ribbon Cutting with opening remarks, client impact reflection and recognition of staff, partners, funders and donors• 12–12:30 p.m. Guided Tours of the Therapeutic Childcare Center (meet staff, learn about programming)• 12:30–2:55 p.m. Music, games, face painting, photo booth (20-minute sessions), raffle drawings, refreshments• 2:55–3:00 p.m. Closing remarks“We’re proud to be ECECD-licensed and to offer a unique, age-appropriate curriculum for the children in our care,” said Katherine Archuleta, Program Director, Women & Children’s Services at SFRC. “Alongside childcare, we provide Circle of Security Parenting (COSP) classes, Empowered Parenting classes and parent coaching. It’s truly wraparound care for the whole family.”“The Therapeutic Childcare Center removes a major barrier to treatment for mothers,” said Stacy Martin, CEO of SFRC. “When children are cared for in a safe, therapeutic setting, moms can fully engage in care and families can heal together.”As a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic ( CCBHC ), SFRC offers a full continuum of care, including medically monitored detox, residential and extended residential programs, outpatient and intensive outpatient services, medication-assisted treatment (MAT), recovery housing, family and alumni support, and mobile crisis services.For more information about SFRC’s CCBHC efforts and how to access care delivered with culturally competent, trauma-informed practices, please visit sfrecovery.org ###About Santa Fe Recovery CenterSanta Fe Recovery Center (SFRC) is a non-profit, CARF-accredited (Commission for the Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) substance use disorder (SUD) treatment center operating in Santa Fe and Gallup. SFRC was established in 2005 to respond to the long-existing problem of substance use plaguing Northern New Mexico. SFRC provides detoxification, residential treatment, regular and intensive outpatient treatment, and medication-assisted treatment. In 2020, at the request of the State of New Mexico Department of Health and the New Mexico Human Services Department, SFRC was tapped to fill the void in evidence-based SUD treatment options in McKinley County in an effort to help eliminate gaping health disparities in this rural, underserved community. Shortly thereafter, Four Corners Detox Recovery Center (FCDRC) was established in Gallup. For more information, visit sfrecovery.org.

