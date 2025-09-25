Home Services Plus on Why More San Diego Homeowners Are Renovating Instead of Relocating in Today’s Market

With housing costs at record highs, a San Diego remodeling firm sees demand surge as homeowners choose to upgrade, not uproot.

We help people fall in love with their homes again.” — Modi Holtzman

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With mortgage rates hovering near 7% and San Diego’s housing inventory still historically low, homeowners are facing tough decisions about whether to move or improve. According to Home Services Plus , a leading local remodeling company, more San Diegans are choosing to hold onto their properties and reinvest in their current homes.“We’re hearing it every week: people love their neighborhood but can’t justify today’s interest rates or bidding wars,” said Modi Holtzman, founder of Home Services Plus. “Instead of relocating, they’re remodeling - and they want smarter, faster ways to do it.”Recent data backs the trend. A 2025 report from Angi shows that 67% of homeowners prefer renovating over moving , with cost, convenience, and emotional attachment cited as key reasons. Similarly, Fortune reports a shift in how homeowners are using their equity - putting it toward upgrades instead of down payments.In San Diego, where the median home price remains above $930,000, many homeowners see remodeling as a more practical - and less stressful - alternative to house-hunting.“Clients are telling us, ‘If I can’t buy my dream home, I’ll turn my current one into it,’” said Holtzman. “That’s where we come in.”To meet growing demand, Home Services Plus is streamlining the remodeling experience through a combination of design expertise, local market insight, and cutting-edge technology. Most recently, the company launched an AI-powered kitchen remodeler, providing a realistic sense of the finished result before any work begins.In addition to virtual design previews, Home Services Plus offers end-to-end project management, overseeing everything from permitting to final installation. As a San Diego-based firm, the company brings a deep understanding of regional styles, building codes, and customer preferences, delivering personalized renovations tailored to the local market.“Our mission is simple,” added Holtzman. “We help people fall in love with their homes again.”With home prices still climbing and interest rates holding steady, remodeling has become a practical choice for many San Diego homeowners. As moving grows more costly and competitive, more people opt to stay and reinvest in the homes they already own. Renovation, once considered a luxury, is fast becoming a practical response to the realities of today’s market.To explore how remodeling can be a smarter alternative to moving, visit https://homeservicesplus.pro or contact the Home Services Plus team directly.About Home Services PlusHome Services Plus is a remodeling firm serving the greater San Diego area, with a focus on blending traditional renovation expertise with emerging technology. Known for its local expertise and personalized approach, the company offers a smarter, more transparent remodeling experience, delivering practical, design-forward upgrades that add value and functionality to everyday living.

