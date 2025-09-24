Flying Squirrel Sports Delivers Unforgettable, High-Energy Birthday Experiences for Kids of All Ages Across the U.S.

COEUR D’ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flying Squirrel Sports, the world’s largest indoor trampoline park franchise, is redefining the way families celebrate birthdays across America. With its vibrant venues, action-packed activities, and all-inclusive party packages , Flying Squirrel has become the nation’s favorite trampoline birthday destination.With locations spanning coast to coast, Flying Squirrel is a premier birthday party venue that offers families a seamless and stress-free way to celebrate.The real distinction between Flying Squirrel and other indoor trampoline parks lies in the experience. Instead of managing countless details, guests benefit from a dedicated host, seamless event flow, and activities that engage everyone. Families appreciate the value, schools and teams thrive on the energy, and companies return because it’s one of the few events where spectators naturally become participants.Each party includes:Private party rooms and dedicated hosts.Jumping access to trampoline courts and ninja courses.Access to exclusive attractions like dodgeball, foam pits, battlebeams, and much more.Customizable food and drink options for all ages.Easy online booking and party planning tools.Parents love the convenience. Everything from setup to cleanup is handled by Flying Squirrel staff, so families can focus on fun.A Venue for All Ages and Group SizesFlying Squirrel caters to a wide range of partygoers, from energetic toddlers to adventurous teens. It also offers something for adults too, and is guaranteed to be more memorable than a sit-down diner. With scalable party packages, the parks accommodate everything from small family gatherings to large birthday blowouts.The company has seen a significant increase in party bookings over the past year, with many locations offering limited-time offers and early-bird discounts. Flying Squirrel continues to innovate in the active-entertainment space, adding new features and attractions regularly.About Flying Squirrel SportsFlying Squirrel Sports is a global franchise of indoor trampoline parks with locations across North America, South America, and Asia. Known for combining fun, fitness, and family, Flying Squirrel venues feature trampolines, climbing walls, parkour zones, and more — all in a safe and thrilling environment.

