One Year After Helene: Investing in Western North Carolinians

NORTH CAROLINA, September 24 - As western North Carolina continues to rebuild, Governor Josh Stein is highlighting the importance of supporting small businesses, getting western North Carolinians back in their homes, and encouraging locals and travelers alike to enjoy the experiences that make our beautiful mountain region unforgettable.

“Communities across the mountains center on small businesses and the people who make them thrive,” said Governor Josh Stein. “While I keep pushing for more funding to get western North Carolinians back in their homes and support small businesses, all North Carolinians can help them along their path to recovery simply by visiting. Whether it’s your first time or fifteenth time, there is something unforgettable for everyone in North Carolina’s mountains.”

Western North Carolina Small Business Initiative

During his first month in office, the Governor announced an investment in the Western North Carolina Small Business Initiative grant program, which provided grants to small businesses impacted by Hurricane Helene. With funds provided by the State of North Carolina, Dogwood Health Trust, and the Duke Endowment, the program has distributed a total of $55 million to 2,182 small businesses, helping to stabilize over 8,000 jobs.

Hear from some of the grant recipients:

Burnsville: Pig & Grits Barbeque received a grant that allowed the restaurant to buy equipment, take care of employees who needed help, and rebuild inventory and pay for repairs that insurance didn’t cover.

Morganton: Henry River Farms lost its seasonal crop of strawberries because agritourism decreased after the storm. The grant helped the farm cover operating costs, rebuild infrastructure, and stay afloat through the spring when the lack of visitors greatly reduced normal income.

Burnsville: Carolina Native Nursery saw more than 100 of its greenhouses damaged by Hurricane Helene. The grant helped keep staff on payroll, going a long way toward getting the people and the farm back to where they want to be.

Small businesses provide jobs and job opportunities for hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians. As small businesses continue to recover, the NC Department of Commerce Division of Employment Security has administered nearly $58 million in disaster-related state unemployment insurance benefits to support impacted workers.

Emergency Grant and Scholarship Programs

Scholarships and grants have been awarded to college and university students impacted by Hurricane Helene through the state’s emergency grant and scholarship programs.

By the numbers:

More than 48,000 college and community college scholarships have been awarded.

More than 20,000 community college students from western North Carolina or studying in the region received nearly $23 million in grants and scholarships.

More than 32,000 university students from western North Carolina or studying in the region received nearly $38 million in grants and scholarships.

U.S. Department of Urban Development Action Plan

In April, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) approved North Carolina’s Action Plan for a $1.4 billion grant for Hurricane Helene recovery. The State of North Carolina submitted its Action Plan in March after a 30-day public comment period, the first Helene-impacted state to do so.

Renew NC

In June, Governor Stein announced a new program under the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Division of Community Revitalization dedicated to repairing and rebuilding homes, revitalizing communities, and strengthening infrastructure in western North Carolina that were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Helene. The Renew NC Single Family Housing Program prioritizes low- to moderate-income families and is funded through an $807 million CDBG-DR allocation from the HUD Action Plan.

In August, Renew NC finished making storm-related repairs to the first home that was approved for assistance through the Single-Family Housing Program. Matalene Waters' home was damaged from flooding during the storm, and her daughter, April Stewart, heard about Renew NC at work and from friends, family, and neighbors. Last week, the Governor visited Waters’ home.

The first manufactured housing unit replacement project is underway in Polk County Learn more about the Single-FamilyHousing Program progress at this dashboard.

Applications are still open to homeowners in affected counties. Homeowners seeking more information can visit RenewNC.org, call (888) 791-0207, or visit an in-person location. Program staff can help determine if the homeowner qualifies for assistance. The Renew NC app is also available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Later this year, Renew NC will introduce two additional housing programs: Multi-Family Housing for small rental projects with seven or fewer units and larger projects with eight or more, and Workforce Housing for Ownership for the development of homeownership opportunities that are affordable to broader segments of the workforce. Infrastructure and Economic Revitalization programs will also be launched in the coming months.

So far, disaster case management caseworkers have worked to distribute more than $500 million in Individual Assistance funds from FEMA for home repairs and personal property replacement.

Housing Repair Grants

In January, the Governor announced two $3 million grants to Baptists on Mission and Habitat for Humanity NC to support their housing repair initiatives. The Governor also joined Baptists on Mission in Spruce Pine on a home rebuilding project and toured one of their rebuild centers. With this state funding, Baptists on Mission has now completed repairs on more than 500 homes, and Habitat for Humanity NC has completed repairs on 26 homes.

Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters Grants

North Carolina Emergency Management (EM) announced grants for repair and reconstruction projects, allocated by the General Assembly through SL 2025-2. Fourteen housing nonprofits, local governments, and volunteer organizations signed agreements that enable them to access nearly $10 million in state funding. The funding will go toward repairing homes and supporting restoration initiatives in communities that were damaged by Helene. An additional $18 million has been appropriated

Chief Cares Affordable Housing Groundbreaking

On his 100th day in office, Governor Stein joined country artist Eric Church and his nonprofit Chief Cares at the groundbreaking ceremony for their affordable housing project, Blue Haven, in Newland. Blue Haven is expected to offer 45 homes, and families will receive financial assistance for up to three years after they move in.

Rediscover the Unforgettable

This summer, Governor Stein announced a new tourism initiative, “Rediscover the Unforgettable,” to encourage travelers to visit western North Carolina, revitalize its tourism industry, and support local businesses. As a part of this initiative, Governor and First Lady Stein spent a week in western North Carolina visiting small businesses, exploring towns, enjoying adventures, and meeting with residents across the mountains.

During Small Business Week in May, Governor Stein visited downtown Marshall to spotlight local businesses and celebrate their impact on local economies.

On Your Bike

Milkhouse Arts Studio

Penland & Sons Department Store

Shady Side Florist

In Clyde, Governor Stein stopped to speak with local business owners, highlight how western North Carolina is open for business, and encourage travelers to support small businesses.

Clyde Florist

74 Mane Salon

Clothes for Kids

K9 Curriculum

As he called for increased aid to family farms in western North Carolina, the Governor visited a dairy farm in Haywood County. He learned how Hurricane Helene affected farm operations and surveyed the damage from the storm. In March, the Governor signed the Disaster Recovery Act of 2025 Part 1 into law, which provides $200 million for North Carolina farmers who experienced crop losses due to Hurricane Helene. This funding will help compensate for lost crops and replace infrastructure that was damaged by the storm.

Governor Stein and NC Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley continue to prioritize the long-term economic recovery of western North Carolina by recruiting good-paying jobs to the region.