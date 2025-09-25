Sherweb Guides MSPs to Growth Amid Microsoft’s CSP Changes

The MSP Technology and Service Provider Equips MSPs with Strategies and Expertise to Stay Eligible for—and Maximize—Microsoft Partner Incentives

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherweb, the technology and service provider that gives MSPs everything they need to run and scale their offerings, announced that the nearly 8,000 managed service providers (MSPs) it works with will be equipped to navigate upcoming changes to Microsoft’s Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program. As the program evolves into the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program (MAICPP) in the coming months, CSP partners will face higher revenue thresholds, new security and compliance standards and incentives tied directly to performance and technology adoption. These changes introduce new requirements that MSPs must manage carefully to stay compliant, protect margins and grow their business.

Sherweb empowers MSPs to navigate these updates by providing strategies and expert guidance to maintain partner eligibility, maximize Microsoft incentives and ensure adherence to evolving compliance and performance standards.

Under Microsoft’s new MAICPP structure, direct CSPs—those who sell and manage licenses directly—will face higher revenue thresholds, stricter compliance requirements and must hold a Solution Partner designation to qualify for incentives and cashback. Indirect CSPs, or those who work through a distributor, will have fewer requirements but must still earn 25 Partner Capability Score (PCS) points to be eligible for incentives, which can be achieved through sales performance or certifications. For all MSPs, these updates add time-consuming processes to remain eligible for incentives, maintain compliance and continue driving growth.

By handling the complexities of the new MAICPP requirements, Sherweb enables MSPs to focus on their business. Working with Sherweb, MSPs can:

● Get clear guidance on program changes: Sherweb makes complex MAICPP updates manageable by explaining changes in real time and in plain language. This ensures MSPs know exactly what’s changing—and why it matters.

● Connect with real experts—not portals: When program changes roll out, there’s someone to call—not a PDF to read. Sherweb provides MSPs with timely answers and actionable support, tailored to their business.

● Capture every incentive: Sherweb helps MSPs build their PCS, complete required skilling or certifications and maximize performance-based benefits, cashback and other rewards.

● Stay compliant: Sherweb guides MSPs through Microsoft’s security, billing and operational requirements. This helps them to maintain eligibility, protect margins and avoid costly compliance errors.

● Unlock insights and streamline operations: MSPs gain access to tools like Microsoft Lighthouse and Office Protect to track progress, identify growth opportunities and uncover security gaps. Sherweb also helps reduce internal costs with insights into licensing benefits packages, demo environments and on-prem services.

“With the Microsoft CSP program evolving so quickly, it wasn’t just a question of whether we understood the changes, it was about making sure we were approaching them the right way and adapting our business accordingly,” said Eric Veenendaal, Founder & CEO, Convverge. “Sherweb provided us with their insights, validated what we were already doing and recommended adjustments where it made sense. Their perspective has provided tremendous value to Convverge.”

Sherweb will also launch Accelerate Microsoft, its new consultation program open to MSPs at all levels—including those with minimal prior engagement with Sherweb. MSPs can work one-on-one with Sherweb experts to unlock the full value of their Microsoft partnership as program requirements evolve.

“MSPs are already managing security, compliance and client operations, and these CSP updates add even more challenges—especially when it’s not always clear what’s required to stay eligible,” said Alexandre Laflamme, Programs and Sales Incentives Manager, Sherweb. “MSPs don’t need any more complexity—they need clarity. We provide this by aligning their business goals to Microsoft’s evolving programs and creating a clear plan to meet requirements and maximize benefits, so they stay focused on their customers.”

More about the new Microsoft CSP program changes can be found here.

About Sherweb

Sherweb equips MSPs with everything they need to run and scale their offerings through a competitive mix of cloud licenses, digital services and on-the-ground IT solutions. Equipped with a comprehensive portfolio of productivity, cybersecurity, infrastructure, backup and AI-driven solutions, alongside a wide range of professional services, the company’s MSP partners support the IT needs of more than 100,000 companies. Sherweb’s dedicated partner portal enables MSPs to efficiently manage their licensing across a diverse array of cloud solutions from Microsoft, Google and other top providers. The company additionally provides Helpdesk, outsourced support, and managed cloud services, helping MSPs extend their capabilities, reduce operational overhead, and enhance service delivery. They also create tailored business solutions to address evolving market needs, such as AI-readiness. Founded in 1998 in Canada, Sherweb has since expanded its presence throughout the US and more recently in Europe.

