AI-Powered Solutions Shaping the Future of Hiring

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding the right candidate for the job can be challenging. Now, hiring has quietly become one of AI’s biggest use cases – but also one of its most misunderstood. Nine in ten hiring managers use AI in the recruitment process, but only 1/3 understand how those tools make the decisions. And on the other side, job seekers haven’t adopted it as much as one may think.

Kyle M.K., Senior Talent Strategy Advisor at Indeed, discusses how AI is transforming hiring and empowering both hiring managers and job seekers. Kyle M.K. shares behind-the-scenes insights on Indeed’s new AI powered recruitment and job search tools, Indeed Talent Scout and Indeed Career Scout explaining how the tools help hiring teams and candidates connect more effectively while balancing AI with human decision-making.

For more information, please visit https://www.indeed.com/employers.

