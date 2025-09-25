Sklar Kirsh LLP Relocates Headquarters to Vibrant New West Los Angeles Office

Jeffrey Sklar Sklar Kirsh Partner Andrew Kirsh

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that it has relocated its headquarters from Century City, where it was based since its founding, to a brand-new, custom-designed office on Sawtelle Boulevard in West Los Angeles.Known as one of the most dynamic and energetic streets in Los Angeles—often compared to New York’s Greenwich Village—Sawtelle reflects the very spirit of Sklar Kirsh: entrepreneurial, collaborative and forward-thinking. With some of the city’s best restaurants and cultural experiences just steps away, the new location positions the firm at the heart of a vibrant community.The new office space, designed to foster creativity, collaboration and connection, offers a modern feel that’s more akin to a tech company than a traditional law firm. Features include:• 100% brand-new construction with a creative, open-concept design• Concrete floors, high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows flooding the space with natural light• Four large patios accessible from every window-line office, providing ample opportunity to work outdoors• A state-of-the-art podcast studio, in-house ping pong, and even a putting green to balance productivity and playConveniently located just one block from the 405 freeway, the new office is easily accessible to clients and colleagues from across Los Angeles.“We designed this office to reflect who we are as a firm—creative, entrepreneurial, and committed to rolling up our sleeves for our clients,” said Co-Chairman Jeffrey A. Sklar . “Sawtelle matches our vibe perfectly—energetic, innovative, and full of opportunities for collaboration and connection.”Co-Chairman Andrew Kirsh added: “We’ve always believed that environment shapes culture. By moving to a space that blends modern amenities with the energy of Sawtelle, we’re investing not just in a new office but in the future of our people, our clients and our community.”

