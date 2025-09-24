HIP Video Promo Presents: SERIOUS VOICE premieres new music video "99 Problems" on Music-News.com

Christian Hip-Hop Leader SERIOUS VOICE Offers Daily Renewal Through New Raw Honest Single "99 Problems"

NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For rapper and emcee SERIOUS VOICE, hip hop is everything—it's where she found healing and solace when she needed it most, where she makes sense of the ferocious world around her. Most importantly, it's where she spreads the Word of God, inviting others to join her on a journey of faith, honesty, empowerment, and purity. Powerful female artists like Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Missy Elliott, Lil Kim, and Nicki Minaj inspired young Brigitte “SERIOUS VOICE” James to “take over the rap game” from an early age. But things weren’t always easy. Growing up on tough streets—and in an often tougher home—in Brooklyn, she drew strength from her faith to begin a lifelong journey of healing that continues to shape her role as a motivator today. The longer she stays in the game, the more she cements her place among New York’s hip hop greats—rapping with conviction, grit, grace, and heart, proving time and time again that it's possible to command both the Christian and mainstream hip hop scenes.

Her music has been featured on Spike Lee’s Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It, her visuals showcased to thousands at SXSW, and her performances across New York city have earned her a devoted following. Yet her upcoming 7th studio project, Tessa’s Daughter, stands apart from everything she’s released before. Following her mother’s unexpected passing, she transformed her grief into one of her most transparent and personal works to date—a vibrant, loving homage to her mother’s life, creativity, and legacy.

One of the things that makes James’ bars so compelling is her candor—she doesn’t sugarcoat the fact that life on the saved side isn’t always sunshine and rainbows. It’s a rough and tumble world out there, and in this “mad cold world,” it’s easier than ever to lose sight of the peace, direction, and blessings the Lord bestows upon His children. Around every corner lies temptation: an excuse to wander astray, a reason to question God’s greater plan—and that’s exactly what the Stay Clean freestyle series pushes back against. Teaming up with her manager, producer, and husband, MrC Live, James shines a light on those very real “reset moments” Christians often face—day-to-day obstacles that call for recalibration, and opportunities to realign oneself with the faith within.

In “99 Problems,” the echoing refrain featuring her son JSWAGG cuts like the voice of an inner conscience, fighting to rise above the noise of modern life. With a heady dose of classic hip hop swagger, James lays her truth bare, voicing the often hidden frustrations of navigating a world determined to hold her down. Yet despite the struggle, she knows deep down that “scripts don’t lie.” So even when life is “not always peachy,” there’s no need to worry about the world’s woes; her trust in God is absolute. Stepping in as both a fierce leader and a trusted friend, she reminds listeners they don’t have to go at it alone. “Let’s work on it together,” says James. “Keep moving forward, keep renewing your mind DAILY, keep progressing and confessing the WORD, and keep walking with HIM.” Salvation is certain, as long as the focus remains on one thing—“stay clean.”

As Leonardo DaVinci said, “simplicity is the ultimate sophistication,” and James takes this to heart in the “99 Problems” music video. Working together with director Bronx Emcee, the visionary partner behind many of her visuals, she gives a literal interpretation of purity and cleanliness, spitting her bars from within the porcelain sanctuary of a gleaming white bathtub. It’s here she actively calls upon God to wash off the impurities of sin. Every detail—the white robe, the white towel, the glistening faucet, the silver jewelry—has been carefully chosen to evoke a sense of immaculateness. Yet hanging above it all is a mic, an unmistakable symbol of the duality of her artistry—she’s not just a Christian rapper, she’s a hip hop artist. This is her truth, her life, her story, and her victory in full glory. And even in the face of “99 Problems,” God’s love remains the unshakable truth that clears the path forward.

More SERIOUS VOICE at HIP Video Promo

More SERIOUS VOICE on her website

More SERIOUS VOICE on Instagram



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.