HIP Video Promo Presents: Ron Brunk premieres his new music video ‘Mr. Hank’ on VENTSMagazine.com

Who Is "Mr. Hank"? West Virginia Veteran's Latest Single Designed to Keep You Guessing

SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Songwriting powerhouse Ron Brunk has been an unstoppable force since the very start of his career. With 37 albums (yes, you read that right) on his musical resume, Brunk has no plans of dropping out of the insufferable rat race that is the music industry anytime soon. Raised in West Virginia and guided continuously by his Christian faith, the amount of storytelling this praised artist has amassed could fill nearly two hundred novels’ worth of songs. Committed to honesty, spirituality, and perseverance, there is nothing Brunk can’t overcome: troubled relationships, health scares, and late nights wrestling with self-doubt. Yet his trials have only pushed him to write lyrically clever and sonically raw songs, bringing forth the familiar, witty “Brunkiness” we all know and love. Now living in Shepherdstown, WV, Brunk continues to work toward a level of human connection that surpasses expectations—one that showcases his truest and most special artistry.

Brunk’s latest work comes in the form of a sneaky, almost devious-sounding track, “Mr. Hank.” This time around, Brunk didn’t just wing it; he drew inspiration from one of the things he loves most: his cats. With the God-gifted arrival of his feral felines—originally a personality-packed quad squad that grew into a large family—Brunk was so fulfilled and inspired by this newfound love that he released an entire record called Feral. While he originally wrote “Mr. Hank” about one of his scampering quadrupeds, his intention to keep the identity shrouded in mystery is crystal clear. Listeners aren’t supposed to know if Brunk is singing about a feline or a human. He truly wants one thing: for people to hear the song and wonder—who exactly is Mr. Hank? Is it the stray cat outside your window? A neighbor or friend? Hank Williams? Could it possibly be Ron Brunk himself? His dedicated audience may think they know, but they can never be completely sure with a guy like Ron. It is why he is special.

The well-crafted, fully realized animated music video—thoughtful, vibrant, and bursting with creativity—was built from pictures and video clips, including one of Brunk himself doing his best, youthfully exuberant Bob Dylan, to form the framework of “Mr. Hank.” By inserting real-life caricatures of his cats, Brunk created an unforgettable visual world that leaves viewers hitting repeat. In this otherworldly journey, he spins a web of stories around the real Mr. Hank, constructing a colorful, idyllic universe you long to live in. Reminiscent of a psychedelic 60's music festival or of one of Brunk’s most admired visual role models, Cat Stevens, the animation emotes an immediate, warm vibration .

