Federal District Court - Electronic Access and Service of Sealed Documents

Electronic Access to Sealed Documents and Service of Sealed Documents
On September 24, 2025, Chief Judge Welte entered a standing order removing electronic access to sealed documents beginning September 24, 2025. As set forth in the order, sealed documents will continue to be filed in CM/ECF under existing procedures. However, because sealed documents filed in CM/ECF are no longer accessible or viewable electronically, service of those documents cannot be accomplished through CM/ECF. Therefore, parties must serve restricted and sealed documents by other appropriate means as provided by the Federal Rules of Procedure.
For more information, see Standing Order re: Storage and Management of Sealed Documents, dated September 24, 2025.
