LEADER OF THE NUMBER ONE REAL ESTATE TEAM IN RALEIGH LAUNCHES ‘BEST OF RALEIGH’

Best of Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury real estate leader Gretchen Coley proudly announces the launch of Best of Raleigh, a dynamic online lifestyle platform designed to celebrate and connect the people, businesses, and experiences that make Raleigh exceptional. What began as a successful podcast has evolved into a curated digital destination where trusted recommendations, inspiring stories, and local insights come together to shape how residents and newcomers experience life in the city.“Raleigh is more than where I live, it’s the community that raised my family, built my business, and inspired me to connect more deeply with the people and places that make this city extraordinary,” said Gretchen Coley, Founder of Best of Raleigh and CEO of The Coley Group. “This platform is about celebrating what makes Raleigh great and helping others discover, thrive, and live more fully here.”As one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., Raleigh is attracting new residents and businesses at a rapid pace. Best of Raleigh aims to be a trusted guide to living well, spotlighting local entrepreneurs, premier businesses, and unique experiences across dining, shopping, wellness, culture, and community. By bridging stories with services, the platform enriches daily life while strengthening local connections.Coley believes that the role of a real estate agent has evolved. “Today’s agent is more than a transaction facilitator, we’re lifestyle curators and, in many ways, luxury concierges,” she said. “Clients aren’t just looking for a property; they want access to the best dining, wellness, culture, and service providers. Best of Raleigh is a natural extension of my role, offering a platform where clients and locals alike can connect with reputable sources and discover the best our community has to offer.”The initiative builds on Coley’s more than 25 years of leadership in Raleigh’s real estate market. Most recently, The Coley Group was ranked the No. 1 large real estate team in Raleigh for both annual sales volume and transaction sides, according to RealTrends. During the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, while many in the industry scaled back, The Coley Group leaned in, investing in high-quality video and authentic storytelling. That approach not only accelerated brand growth but also sparked the creation of the Best of Raleigh podcast, which now serves as the foundation for the expanded platform.The platform will feature curated local recommendations across food, wellness, design, and cultural experiences. It will also include profiles of trusted partners and businesses that define Raleigh’s vibrant identity, along with inspirational storytelling that highlights the people and places shaping the city. In addition, Best of Raleigh will offer opportunities for collaboration with those seeking to be featured, share their expertise, or partner with the platform.“At Best of Raleigh, we’re committed to elevating the living experience of our community,” said Coley. “Whether you’re here to partner with us, explore new resources, or simply be inspired, we want to connect you with the very best of what Raleigh has to offer.”About Best of RaleighLaunched in 2025 by luxury real estate leader Gretchen Coley, Best of Raleigh is the first lifestyle platform of its kind dedicated exclusively to the greater Raleigh area. What began as a podcast has evolved into a curated digital destination designed to celebrate, elevate, and connect the people, businesses, and experiences that define Raleigh’s dynamic identity. Built on Coley’s more than 25 years of experience as one of the region’s most trusted real estate advisors, Best of Raleigh blends storytelling with local expertise to provide a trusted guide to living well. The platform features curated recommendations across dining, shopping, wellness, design, and culture; profiles of entrepreneurs and businesses shaping the city; and opportunities for collaboration with those looking to be featured or partner. At its core, Best of Raleigh is more than a platform, it’s a movement to elevate everyday life, foster meaningful connections, and showcase the very best of what the Raleigh community has to offer. More information is available at bestofraleigh.com

