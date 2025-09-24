Gas Compressors Market Forecast: 4.8% CAGR Expansion by 2032 Across Key Industries

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, “ Gas Compressors Market by Technology (Positive Displacement and Dynamic Displacement), Lubrication Type (Oil-Based and Oil-free), and End-User Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global gas compressors market size was valued at $5.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $9.4 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032.Request PDF Sample Copy @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A72543 Prime determinants of growthGas compressor helps lower the volume of gas and raise the pressure. Since gas compressors are widely used in business, implementing the most energy-efficient gas compressor is critical. Utilizing energy-efficient gas compressors helps to conserve energy and greatly reduces electricity expenses. In addition, the implementation of the oil-free and oil-filled compressor segments in accordance with operational needs for the sector is anticipated to create new market potential prospects. In turn, this is anticipated to support the growth of the gas compressors market during the forecast period.COVID-19 ScenarioOwing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns, the gas compressors market faced a downturn.However, as the global situation started ameliorating, the demand for gas compressor was restored back. This, in turn, presented various growth opportunities for companies operating in the gas compressors market.Buy This Research Report (210 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/6b53604562f155c5c980640743c14bdc The positive displacement segment dominated the market in 2022.By technology, the positive displacement segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global gas compressors market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rising demand for the different sector such as chemical, industrial and others. However, the dynamic displacement segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rising requirement for centrifugal gas compressors in oil refineries, and natural gas processing plants.The oiled segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.By lubrication type, the oil-free segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global gas compressors market revenue, and is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032. This is owing to the ease of availability of different capacity products, and clean & pure compressed gas requirement.The oil and gas segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.By end-user industry, the oil and gas segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global gas compressors market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rising population and industrial development is creating demand for compressed gas for oil and gas sector. However, the automotive segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increasing demand for compressed gas for vehicles using LPG or CNG gas as fuel.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global gas compressors market revenue, owing to rise in automation and industrialization in developing countries such as India, Japan, and China. However, Middle East and Africa segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rising industrial growth in different sector of manufacturing, and other industries in the region.Leading Market Players: –HAUG Sauer Kompressoren AGIDEX CORPORATIONSiemens EnergyKAESER KOMPRESSORENAtlas Copco ABIngersoll Rand Inc.Burckhardt Compression Holding AGHitachi Ltd.BAUER COMPRESSORS, INC.ARIEL CORPORATIONThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global gas compressors market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. 