Field of Screams Brings Live Music and Dance to September Lineup

Our September lineup builds on that reputation, offering live entertainment that complements the scares”
— Jim Schopf
MOUNTVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Field of Screams, Pennsylvania’s premier haunted attraction, today announced its September entertainment schedule, adding live music and dance performances to the already fear-packed experience.

The Entertainment Area will host performances free with any admission ticket, creating a festival-like atmosphere before guests step into the haunted attractions.

September Highlights:

- Sept. 26: KVRMA brings a high-energy rock set.
- Sept. 27: Heartbent returns to deliver fan-favorite hits.
- Sept. 28: The Morton Dance Center showcases its award-winning performers.

All shows run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and are included in the price of admission. Guests will also have full access to Field of Screams’ four main attractions: the Haunted Hayride, Den of Darkness, Frightmare Asylum, and Nocturnal Wasteland.

“Field of Screams has always been more than a haunted attraction,” said Jim Schopf. “Our September lineup builds on that reputation, offering live entertainment that complements the scares.”

Located in Mountville, Lancaster County, Field of Screams draws visitors from across the East Coast. More information, tickets, and directions are available at fieldofscreams.com/events.

