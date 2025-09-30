Forza Joins the Tilt-Up Concrete Association, Strengthening Commitment to Innovation and Industry Leadership

Forza "Our Team. Our Science. Your Force. Purpose-built product line specifically designed for tilt-up concrete construction Proudly Manufactured in the USA

Membership in the TCA underscores Forza’s dedication to innovation, collaboration, and strengthening the future of tilt-up concrete construction.

Becoming part of the TCA allows us to align with industry leaders, share knowledge, and deliver adhesives that are specifically engineered for tilt-up concrete construction.” — Rick Glenn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forza Inc., a premier family-owned manufacturer of purpose-built industrial adhesives, tapes, and sealants, proudly announces its membership in the Tilt-Up Concrete Association (TCA), the international nonprofit trade association dedicated to advancing the global tilt-up concrete construction industry.Founded in 1986, the TCA serves as the central voice for the tilt-up concrete construction community, advocating for greater demand, higher quality standards, and continuous innovation. By joining, Forza reaffirms its long-standing commitment to delivering high-performance bonding and sealing solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern construction professionals.ELEVATING STANDARDS THROUGH PARTNERSHIP“Forza has always been driven by a relentless focus on innovation, quality, and customer collaboration,” said Rick Glenn, Owner and General Manager of Forza. “Becoming part of the TCA allows us to align with industry leaders, share knowledge, and deliver adhesives that are specifically engineered for tilt-up concrete construction. This is about building smarter, stronger, and faster — together.”The TCA offers members a powerful platform of advocacy, education, and shared resources, all aimed at raising the bar for tilt-up concrete construction. Forza’s participation adds decades of specialized adhesive formulation expertise to the conversation, paired with a reputation for agility and customer-driven innovation.A STRATEGIC ADVANTAGE FOR FORZA CUSTOMERSMembership in the TCA ensures Forza can bring new value directly to its customers:· Advanced Product Development – Using TCA research and best practices to design adhesives optimized for tilt-up applications.· Stronger Industry Advocacy – Supporting efforts that grow the demand and recognition of tilt-up concrete construction worldwide.· Collaborative Innovation – Working side by side with contractors, engineers, and manufacturers to solve today’s most pressing building challenges.“Forza’s TCA membership underscores our dedication to being more than a supplier, we’re a strategic partner,” added Rob Glenn, Owner and Sales Director. “This move strengthens our ability to deliver the reliable, high-performance bonding solutions our customers trust to get the job done.”Learn more about Forza’s purpose-built adhesive solutions for tilt-up concrete construction here WHY TILT-UP CONCRETE IS CHANGING THE GAMETilt-up concrete isn’t just another building method; it’s redefining how structures are designed and built. Here’s why the industry is rapidly shifting in its favor:· Speed of Construction – Large panels are cast on-site and lifted into place, reducing build times compared to traditional masonry or steel framing.· Cost Efficiency – Fewer labor hours and streamlined processes mean tilt-up projects can save up to 15–30% on total construction costs.· Strength & Durability – Tilt-up walls offer exceptional resilience, with superior performance in wind, fire, and seismic conditions.· Sustainability – Locally sourced materials and reduced transport demands make tilt-up one of the most environmentally responsible construction methods.· Design Flexibility – Advances in formwork, finishes, and engineering allow for striking architectural possibilities once thought impossible with concrete.As adoption grows, tilt-up is becoming the preferred method for warehouses, schools, office buildings, and even complex architectural projects, steadily replacing outdated approaches.ABOUT THE TILT-UP CONCRETE ASSOCIATIONThe Tilt-Up Concrete Association (TCA) is the leading international nonprofit for the tilt-up concrete construction industry. Since 1986, the TCA has advanced quality practices, innovation, and global growth by serving as a strong advocate and resource for its members.Learn more at www.tilt-up.org ABOUT FORZAFounded in 1979, Forza Inc. is a trusted U.S.-based manufacturer of high-performance adhesives, tapes, and sealants. With integrated R&D, state-of-the-art testing, and a passion for customer-driven innovation, Forza delivers Purpose-Built Performance and Guaranteed Strength to industries including construction, transportation, industrial, marine, and composites. Learn more at www.ForzaBuilt.com

