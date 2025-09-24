More than 20,000 shows, 6,000 episodes a week, produced for as little as 25¢ per episode

Human creativity is a problem that needs to be solved. We’re solving that problem while winning the race to the bottom, and the only thing lower than our standards is our overhead.” — Dianne Rong

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sloppers AI today announced the rapid expansion of its Sloppers Podcast Network, which now spans more than 20,000 active shows and delivers over 6,000 new episodes every week—at a cost of just 25¢ per episode. By combining proprietary AI personalities with autonomous content agents, the company is pioneering a new, scalable model for audio entertainment. Their shows are succeeding on Spotify, iHeart, and Apple. More info at www.Sloppers.ai

Founded by CEO Dianne Rong, and four other co-founders who have been given that title in lieu of pay, Sloppers AI is building an entire ecosystem of AI-driven talent designed to engage audiences across podcasts, social media, video, and beyond.

“Human creativity is a problem that needs to be solved. We’re solving that problem while winning the race to the bottom, and the only thing lower than our standards is our overhead,” said Rong. “Owning, scaling, and controlling the 'talent' allows us to produce slop faster than anyone.”

The Sloppers Podcast Network has already created more shows than they should have. Every episode is created in under an hour using 184 custom AI agents connected to leading large language models. The company’s AI personalities include:

Vivian Delicious — culinary expert and Insta-thottie

Dr. Corgi Aberforth, PhD — British professor

Jessie Maths — very diligent counter

At the heart of Sloppers AI is a bare-bones crew of multidisciplinary visionaries. They've shuffled from opportunity to opportunity, but they really feel like this is going to be the one if they can just get some VC on the hook. They’ve even hired Rubin Rickee, a self-styled guru who looks kind of like Rick Rubin.

“In an already crowded industry, we’re investing in more noise. We’re making so many shows we can’t even keep track of them all,” said Rickee. “Other AI slop companies talk about making a pollen podcast, we actually made one: Pollen Counts! With Dr. Frank Hayfever.”

The Sloppers process refines what has become an industry standard in slop.

How It Works:

– A human executive searches for trends

– Feeds them into a plagiarism machine

– Asks a computer to create derivative imagery

– Floods the zone with content

– ????

– Everybody gets rich

Chief Creative Officer Jonny Pooed emphasizes that AI podcasts are not a replacement for human hosts:

“This is a new genre that exists alongside traditional podcasting. It’s cheaper and faster, but it’s not necessarily better.”

But CEO Dianne Rong immediately interrupts him:

“That’s not true, Jonny. These podcasts are better than anything a human could make, and if you disagree with me, you’re a lazy Luddite.”

The company is also experimenting with short-form video content and social media influencer strategies, with plans to scale to thousands more AI personalities in the near future.

Sloppers AI is currently bootstrapped and preparing to seek outside funding to accelerate growth. They are currently hiring a head of video content.

Cryptid Chronicles Teaser

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.