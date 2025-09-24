Macayla Milton Named 2025 Influential Women Honoree for Leadership and Innovation in Healthcare Communications

NORWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Norwich, Connecticut – Influential Women proudly recognizes Macayla Milton as a 2025 honoree, celebrating her as a dynamic and inspiring leader in the healthcare communications industry. Macayla currently serves as an Account Supervisor at Synapse, where she plays a pivotal role in managing multi-channel initiatives and representing pharmaceutical partners. Her expertise in project management, strategic planning, and client services has consistently contributed to the success of high-impact healthcare programs and strengthened client relationships.Macayla earned her Bachelor of Science in Labor Relations and Human Resources Management from Eastern Connecticut State University. During her time there, she distinguished herself as President of the Society for Human Resource Management Club and captain of its case competition team, demonstrating early leadership and a commitment to collaboration. Prior to joining Synapse, she held multiple roles at Evolution Health Group, including Project Manager and Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist, where she helped drive client engagement strategies and supported the execution of impactful healthcare programs.Known for her ability to foster camaraderie and bring out the best in those around her, Macayla’s leadership is rooted in empathy, collaboration, and a dedication to excellence. She attributes her success to the determination and drive within her, noting that even when others doubted her, that inner fire motivated her to prove she could achieve any goal she set. Her approach to leadership emphasizes supporting her team while striving for innovation and outstanding results.The most influential career advice Macayla has received is to be a sponge—learning from peers and absorbing the opportunities presented by every new experience. She encourages young women entering the industry to never stop believing in themselves. Macayla emphasizes that rejection is not a setback but an opportunity to pause, reflect, and explore alternative paths toward success. For her, professional growth is defined by resilience and the ability to pivot when challenges arise.Integrity, perseverance, and accountability are the core values guiding Macayla in both her professional and personal life. She consistently demonstrates these principles through mentoring peers, driving innovative solutions, and celebrating her team’s successes. Her commitment to these values ensures that every project she leads is executed with energy, purpose, and integrity, creating a positive impact for clients, colleagues, and the healthcare community she serves.Learn More about Macayla Milton:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/macayla-milton Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

