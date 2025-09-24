- Docket Number:
- FDA-2017-D-6159
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Office of Therapeutic Products
The purpose of this guidance is to discuss methods and approaches for capturing postapproval safety and efficacy data for cell and gene therapy (CGT) products. Given the potential for long-lasting effects of CGT products, and the generally limited number of participants treated in clinical trials conducted to support approval of CGT products, postapproval monitoring is important for gathering data on product safety and effectiveness over time. This guidance does not address data collected for the purpose of expanding clinical indications.
