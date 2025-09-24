Food Processing Machinery Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2031

Food Processing Machinery Market 2031

Food Processing Machinery Market by Type, by Application, by Mode Of Operation : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Food processing machinery market size was valued at $61,249 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $93,737.1 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.Consumption of processed foods has skyrocketed in recent decades all across the world. The expansion in global population is a major contributor to this growth. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the world population reached 7.3 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050. As a result, consumers in metropolitan regions have access to a considerably broader range of food options and greater food availability than those in rural areas. This urbanization trend adds significantly to higher living standards and increased salaries, which in turn has a stronger impact on the affordability of processed food products. Such development will drive the food processing machinery market in forecasted period.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2392 Owing to the rapid shift in people's lifestyles around the world, the demand for processed food has skyrocketed. As a result, food processing companies have improved their machinery to provide high processing capacity in order to fulfill the increased demand. Furthermore, manufacturers have prioritized consumer needs while adhering to worldwide quality standards. Moreover, the market is being driven by an increase food processing machinery market opportunities and expanded the market globally.Though technical developments, such as reduced energy consumption and waste generation encourage increased sales of food processing machinery, the implementation of severe food processing machinery rules issued by government organizations can stymie food processing machinery market expansion in the long run.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-processing-machinery-market/purchase-options The food processing machinery market analysis is segmented on the basis of type, application, mode of operation, and region. On the basis of type, it is classified into depositors, extruding machines, mixers, refrigeration, slicers & dicers, and others (cutting machines, dispensing machines, and ovens). By application, it is categorized into bakery & confectionery, meat, poultry & seafood, dairy, beverages, and others (grain, fruit, and nut & vegetable). On the basis of mode of operation, it is bifurcated into semi-automatic and fully automatic. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Europe and North America collectively accounted for more than half of the market share, in terms of revenue, in 2020. Europe dominated the market, owing to the increase in demand for food processing machines and high machinery production in Germany in 2020. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the highest growing region during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2392 The prominent market players profiled in the report include Anko Food Machine Co. Ltd., Atlas Pacific Engineering Co. Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Bucher Industries, Mallet & Co. Inc., Nichimo Co. Ltd., Spx Corp., Ziemann International GmbH, AFE Group Ltd., Bean (John) Technologies Corp., BMA Group, Heat and Control Inc., Hosokawa Micron Corp., and Meyer Industries Inc.The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the food processing machinery industry causing production and factory operations to be halted. It all started in China, which is the worldwide hub for the supply of raw materials to industries. Over 75 percent of the world's total enterprises are expected to be in direct or indirect interaction with Chinese corporations for raw materials, and nearly 950 Fortune 1000 organizations have tier 2 suppliers in China. Furthermore, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) predicts that worldwide FDI will fall by 5% to 15% as a result of a drop in manufacturing company activities owing to plant shutdown.Trending Reports:UHT Processing Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/uht-processing-market-A13704 Bakery Processing Equipment Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bakery-processing-equipment-market

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.