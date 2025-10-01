Festive Season 2025: Flights to India from the USA & Canada Expected to Peak
Peak Demand Routes in 2025
The trending airfare reports share the most in-demand routes during this festive season:
-> New York (JFK/EWR) – Delhi (DEL)
-> San Francisco (SFO) – Mumbai (BOM)
-> Chicago (ORD) – Hyderabad (HYD)
-> Toronto (YYZ) – Delhi (DEL)
The travel searches for these routes have spiked by 40% to the same period last year. It's secure to book tickets to India before prices climb more.
When to Book for Best Fares?
Travelers booking flights from the USA to India for Diwali and Christmas typically save the most when purchasing tickets in advance, usually 60-75 days before departure. Recent reports indicate that last-minute flights can be expensive, costing as much as 25 to 30 percent more than the standard fare on normal days, particularly on nonstop routes. Apart from that, booking flights midweek, such as Tuesday or Wednesday can also be a precise savings approach, offering up to 20 percent off.
Flyers looking for Cheap Flight Tickets before the peak season surge can check out the recommendations for bookings via FlyDealFare, a leading travel ticket booking platform dedicated to Indian routes fares from the USA and Canada.
The Rise of One-Way Travel
The rise in one-way travel bookings is another trend many flyers are following to enjoy the Festive Season 2025. Passengers are now opting for one-way tickets to India, thereby leaving the flexibility of return dates and spending more time with their loved ones. It eventually increased the one-way ticket sales, compared to the previous year.
FlyDealFare is catering to this surge in demand for fares by offering competitive pricing for one-way travel, allowing travelers to customize their trips without pressure from fixed return scheduling or dates.
FlyDealFare: Your Festive Travel Partner
The exclusiveness comes with access to unpublished fares, and FlyDealFare travel experts ensure it by helping travellers get the most affordable Flights to India, even during the peak travel time of the year. The travel company is a true companion, offering support, booking fares at the best times, rescheduling, and route changes, making festive travel time stress-free and convenient.
About FlyDealFare
In the top trusted online travel agencies, FlyDealFare specializes in booking flights to India from the USA and Canada. The travel company is dedicated to serving travelers with cheap airfare tickets, international best routes and airlines deals, transparency, and a 24/7 customer support desk for Booking tips and travel guidance. FlyDealFare lets the Indian diaspora in America and Canada get extensive deals, holiday packages, and deals for International Airfare to India. It's a go-to platform for the best deals and cost-effective airline ticket bookings.
