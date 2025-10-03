Seaweed Extracts Market Size to Worth USD 3.44 billion by 2032 | CAGR of 13.60% during 2025-2032.

Key companies covered in the seaweed extracts market report are Acadian Seaplants Limited, Annie Chun, ALGAIA, Humate International, Biolchim SpA, and Others.

NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global seaweed extracts market was valued at USD 1.26 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand from USD 1.41 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 3.44 billion by 2032, registering a robust CAGR of 13.60% throughout the forecast period. In 2024, Asia Pacific held the largest share at 77.78%, supported by extensive seaweed cultivation and rising utilization across multiple industries.Seaweed extracts are bioactive compounds obtained from different seaweed varieties. They are widely used across industries such as agriculture, food, nutraceuticals, aquaculture, and more. Growing consumer demand for natural and organic ingredients is one of the key drivers accelerating global market expansion. These extracts are increasingly incorporated into food and beverage production, highlighting their versatility and functional value.Some of the prominent companies active in the seaweed extracts industry include DuPont, Biolchim SpA, ALGAIA, Groupe Roullier, and Cargill, Incorporated, among others.Fortune Business Insights™ offers these insights in its comprehensive research report titled “Seaweed Extracts Market Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast Report, 2025-2032.”➤ Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/seaweed-extracts-market-113361 ➤ Report Scope & Segmentation:♦︎ Market Size Value in 2025: USD 1.41 billion♦︎ Market Size Value in 2032: USD 3.44 billion♦︎ Growth Rate: CAGR of 13.60% (2025-2032)♦︎ Base Year: 2024♦︎ Historical Data: 2019-2023♦︎ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032♦︎ No. of Report Pages: 180♦︎ 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Source (Brown, Red, and Others), By Form (Liquid, Powder, and Others), By Application (Nutraceuticals, Agricultural Products, Animal Feed Additives, Cosmetics, and Others)♦︎ 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa♦︎ 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀: Growing Adoption of Naturally Sourced Ingredients In Cosmetic Products to Support Market Growth | Growing Demand For Advanced Nutraceuticals to Support Market Growth➤ List of Key Seaweed Extract Companies Profiled• Acadian Seaplants Limited (Canada)• Annie Chun (U.S.)• ALGAIA (France)• Humate International (China)• Biolchim SpA (Italy)• Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)• ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY (U.S.)• CEAMSA (Compañía Española de Algas Marinas S.A.) (Spain)• CP Kelco ApS (Denmark)• DuPont (U.S.)➤ Segmentation Analysis:The seaweed extracts market is categorized by source, form, application, and region. Among sources, brown seaweed accounts for the largest share due to its high concentration of alginates and other beneficial bioactive compounds. In terms of form, liquid extracts dominate because of their convenience in product formulations, while powders and flakes follow. By application, the food and beverage sector leads the market, supported by rising demand for functional foods and dietary supplements. Additionally, the cosmetics industry is expanding quickly, benefiting from seaweed’s anti-aging and skin-enhancing properties, while pharmaceuticals, including nutraceuticals and topical uses, are projected to grow steadily.➤ Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:➤ Regional Insights:North America and Europe are prominent markets owing to high consumer awareness, stringent regulations favoring natural ingredients, and advanced manufacturing capabilities. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth due to the abundance of seaweed resources, increasing health consciousness, and expanding cosmetic and food industries.China and Indonesia are key players in the Asia-Pacific, leveraging their extensive seaweed farming activities. The emerging markets in Latin America and the Middle East are also showing promising growth potential, driven by increasing adoption of natural products.➤ KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTSApril 2025: Bayer AG launched a seaweed biostimulant product named AnHai Long in the Chinese market. The product helps to address key issues such as soil degradation, nutrient absorption issues, and abiotic stress in plants.📝 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)Q1) What is the projected growth rate of the seaweed extracts market?👉 The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2025 to 2032.Q2) Which region leads the global seaweed extracts market?👉 Asia Pacific dominates, with over 77% market share in 2024, mainly due to China’s advanced production infrastructure.Q3) What are key applications for seaweed extracts?👉 Major applications include nutraceuticals, agricultural biostimulants, animal feed additives, cosmetics, and various functional foods.Q4) Which companies are major players in this space?👉 Notable players are DuPont, Biolchim SpA, ALGAIA, Groupe Roullier, and Cargill, Incorporated.Q5) What are the main market challenges?👉 Dependence on Asian production, difficulty in scaling farming in other regions, and sourcing constraints limit market expansion outside Asia.➤ Read Related Insights: Hydrocolloids Market Size, Share, Growth, Report, 2032 Biostimulants Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2032

