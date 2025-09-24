[CAGR of 7%] Process Water Treatment Market Size to Grow by USD 520.4 Billion, From 2025-2030

Process Water Treatment Market Analysis

The global process water treatment market is projected to reach $520.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Process Water Treatment Market by Technology (Activated Carbon Filters, Chlorination, Distillation, Electrodeionization, Ion Exchange, Microfiltration, Nanofiltration, Reverse Osmosis, Ultrafiltration, and Others), Manufacturing Process (Boiler Make-Up Water, Cooling Tower Make-Up Water, Coating & Plating, Rinsing & Spraying, Washing, and Others), and Application (Municipal, Industrial and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030". As per the report, the global process water treatment industry was accounted for $263.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $520.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030.Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15913 Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesRise in demand for clean water from end-use industries, surge in industrial water discharge, and increase in pollution due to dumping of industrial waste coupled with rapid growth and investment in the industrial sector have boosted the growth of the global process water treatment market. However, presence of alternative water treatment methods hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand from emerging economics is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.The Distillation segment held the lion's shareBy technology, the distillation segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-tenth of the global process water treatment market. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, owing to encouragement by several governments and strict laws imposed on emission of wastewater. The report includes an in-depth analysis of segments such as activated carbon filters, chlorination, electrodeionization, ion exchange, microfiltration, nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, and others.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:The industrial segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030By application, the industrial segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global process water treatment market, due to rise in industrialization and urbanization. The report includes analysis of the segments such as municipal and others.Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest shareBy region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. In addition, the region is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, due to rise in demand from municipal, industrial, and other end users. The global process water treatment market across North America is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/process-water-treatment-market-A15544 Major Market PlayersAdvantage engineering, Inc.BWTDuPontEvoqua water technologies LLCLenntech B.V.Pentair Plc.Samco technologies, Inc.Spirax sarco limitedSUEZWater professionalsYasin Porozheh CompanyFor More Details: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/process-water-treatment-market-to-garner-520-4-billion-globally-by-2030-at-7-0-cagr-says-allied-market-research-301484792.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.