WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Warehouse Automation Systems Market Reach USD 93 Billion by 2031 | Growing at 15.1% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global warehouse automation market size was valued at $21,707.9 million in 2024, and is projected to reach $90,725.7 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2025 to 2034.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 1015 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17070 Driving FactorsSurge in the adoption of IoT and robotics in warehouse management systems to drive the growth of the global warehouse automation systems market. Rise in acceptance of technologies such as big data, AI, ML, and others will create new growth opportunities for the global market. The COVID-19 pandemic substantially impacted the value chain of the warehouse automation systems, thereby adversely affecting the growth of the global market.Market SegmentationThe warehouse automation market outlook is segmented on the basis of solution, application, end-use industry, and region. Based on solution, the warehouse automation market is divided into automated storage and retrieval systems, conveyors and sortation systems, robotics systems, picking and packing equipment, palletizing and depalletizing systems, sensors and scanners, others hardware, warehouse management system, warehouse control system, warehouse execution system, and others software. Based on application, the warehouse automation market is classified into automotive, food and beverage, e-commerce, pharmaceutical, fashion and apparel, cosmetics, and others. Based on end user industry, the warehouse autmation market is fragmented into retailers, and manufacturers and distributors. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe report analyses the profiles of key players operating in the Warehouse automation market such as ABB, Amazon.Com, Inc., Atmos Systems, Bastian Solutions Llc, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corp (Fetch Robotics, Inc.), Honeywell International Inc., Jungheinrich Ag, Kion Group Ag (Dematic), Kuka Ag, Ssi Schaefer Group, Omron Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemen, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and Falcon Autotech.. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their warehouse automation market penetration and strengthen their position in the warehouse automation market.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A17070 Based on region, the market across the North American region held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global warehouse automation systems market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific warehouse automation systems market is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.On the basis of automation type, the physical automation segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than fourth-fifths of the global warehouse automation systems market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the digital automation segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global warehouse automation systems market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.Based on industry vertical, the retail and consumer goods segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourths of the global warehouse automation systems market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the automotive segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period.Based on component, the solution segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global warehouse automation systems market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Furthermore, the service segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (1015 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/warehouse-automation-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the growth of the global warehouse automation systems market, owing to a reduction in the shipment of components and solutions of warehouse automation during the pandemic period.● The COVID-19 pandemic substantially impacted the value chain of the warehouse automation systems, thereby adversely affecting the growth of the global market.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. Other Trending Reports:
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. Contact:
David Correa
1209 Orange Street,
Corporation Trust Center,
Wilmington, New Castle,
Delaware 19801 USA.
Int'l: +1-503-894-6022
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300 | India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

