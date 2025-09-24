ARIA Private Clients Expands with Insurance Services in Ireland, Portugal and Spain

JAVEA, SPAIN, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARIA Private Clients, the international wealth management firm, has announced receiving its Insurance Intermediation passporting permissions for Ireland, Portugal and Spain. The expansion builds on its presence in Cork, Ireland, broadening the service proposition there, whilst paving the way for new office locations in Spain and Portugal which are expected in the near future. ARIA's growing reach across Europe underscores the firm’s commitment to supporting the growing international community in the region and providing high-quality, tax-efficient wealth management solutions tailored to cross-border clients.With established operations across the UK, Europe, and the Middle East, ARIA has become a trusted partner for individuals navigating complex financial planning needs across multiple jurisdictions. An office has already been established in Javea, ready to accommodate new tied agents on receipt of the full MIFID 2 passporting permissions expected in the coming weeks. The Javea office will be well placed to serve an area experiencing significant growth among international residents seeking both lifestyle and long-term financial security.Andrew Gibson, will lead the new representative office as Regional Head for Spain at ARIA Private Clients. Based in Spain for nearly a decade, Gibson brings both professional expertise and personal experience of integrating into the local community. Commenting on the launch, he said: “I’m delighted to bring ARIA’s international private client expertise to Javea. I’ve lived in Spain for much of the past decade and chose to raise my family here in this wonderful town. There’s been a real influx of international residents who clearly feel the same way. We’re focused on delivering a high-quality, tax-optimised, and personable service — guiding our clients not just at a single moment, but throughout their lifetimes. As part of a firm with genuine global reach, we are fortunate to be able to draw on deep expertise, enabling us to cater for a broad range of cross-border structuring issues.”The decision to open in Javea reflects both local dynamics and ARIA’s broader growth strategy. Once a hidden gem on Spain’s Mediterranean coast, Javea has become a vibrant hub for expatriates from across Europe and beyond. Its climate, infrastructure, and strong sense of community have attracted a diverse mix of professionals, retirees, and families who increasingly require advice that bridges multiple tax systems, legal frameworks, and investment opportunities.The Javea presence will allow ARIA to offer its signature suite of private client services locally. These include discretionary portfolio management, estate and inheritance planning, international pensions advice, and guidance on tax-efficient structuring. The firm’s approach blends institutional-quality investment solutions with highly personalised financial planning, enabling clients to protect, grow, and transfer wealth across borders.As wealth management becomes ever more global, ARIA’s multi-jurisdictional licensing sets it apart. Clients in Javea will benefit not only from on-the-ground support but also from the firm’s ability to coordinate seamlessly across borders. This is especially critical for expatriates, many of whom maintain financial ties to multiple countries. Gibson added: “What really matters for clients here is continuity. People want to know that their wealth is being managed with a view to both local realities and global opportunities. Whether it’s navigating UK pension rules, structuring investments tax-efficiently across Europe, or planning for the next generation, we are here to give clarity and confidence.”The move into Javea comes at a time when ARIA continues to expand its presence internationally. With offices already established in major centres, the firm’s strategy is to align with the evolving needs of globally mobile clients, wherever they choose to build their lives.For ARIA, the Javea launch is both a natural step and a strategic milestone — a reaffirmation of the firm’s philosophy: wealth management should not be constrained by borders, but should instead help clients live fully in the places they call home.About Aria Private ClientsARIA Private Clients is an international wealth management business, which provides wealth planning services across the UK, Europe and the UAE. We provide tailored investment solutions and financial planning advice to private clients worldwide. With expertise in cross-border tax structuring, estate planning, and portfolio management, ARIA is dedicated to helping clients protect, grow, and pass on their wealth efficiently and effectively.

