Dry Fruits Market Size Worth USD 10.41 Billion by 2032 | CAGR 5.16%, Europe Leads with 28.32% Share

Global Dry Fruits Market Trends & Forecast | Size, Share, Regional Insights & Healthy Eating Demand

NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview:The global dry fruits market size was USD 6.71 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 6.96 billion in 2024 to USD 10.41 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period 2024-2032. Europe dominated the dry fruits market with a market share of 28.32% in 2023. Moreover, the dry fruits market size in the U.S. is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of USD 1.12 billion by 2032, driven by the emerging trend of better-for-you products, which has ultimately increased dried fruits adoption in various food sectors across the region.LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED• Manassen Foods Australia Pty Ltd. (New South Wales, Australia)• Olam International Limited (Singapore)• Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)• Bergin Fruit and Nut Company, Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.)• Sunsweet Growers, Inc. (California, U.S.)• National Raisin Company (California, U.S.)• Sun-Maid Growers of California (California, U.S.)• Angus Park Fruit Company Pty Ltd (North SA, Australia)• Graceland Fruit, Inc. (Michigan, U.S.)• Murray River Organics (Victoria, Australia)Get a Free Sample Research PDF:Market Segments:The global market is classified by type into table dates, dried grapes, dried figs, dried apricots, prunes, and dried cranberries. Dried grapes are expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period due to their extensive variety of healthy snacks. They are also a great value in the international food service industry due to their utilization in a range of bakery products and desserts.The market is divided into bakery, confectioneries, breakfast cereal, and snacks based on application. The bakery segment is expected to hold the lion’s share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high demand for healthy baked goods such as gluten-free, vegan, and fiber-rich cakes and muffinsBased on geography, the market is categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.The report on the fruit market involves:• Through analysis of all the sections in the market• Informative data and figures• Market trends and drivers• Meticulous information about prominent companies• Key development• COVID-19 impactDriving Factor:Surging Demand for Organic Snacking Options to Encourage GrowthThe rising consumer preference for natural and minimally processed organic food products is expected to drive strong growth in the dry fruit market. Growing demand for convenient, small-sized mixed dried fruit packs, snack bars, and breakfast bars containing whole or lightly processed dried fruits is contributing significantly to this upward trend. Additionally, the increasing popularity of breakfast cereals such as muesli and granola, which often feature organic dried fruits as key ingredients, is creating further growth opportunities.Awareness of the nutritional value of clean-label and organic dried fruits is also playing a crucial role in boosting market expansion. Moreover, advancements in food safety and quality control—particularly through technologies like freeze-drying—are enhancing product quality. The rising use of freeze-dried fruits in breakfast cereals and baked goods is expected to further support the development of the dry fruit industry.Frequently Asked Questions1. What is the current market value and future projection for the global dry fruits market?The market is valued at several billion dollars, fueled by its status as a healthy snacking alternative. Projections indicate consistent growth, driven by rising health awareness and expanding retail distribution.2. What are the key growth drivers for the global dry fruits market?Growth is primarily driven by the increasing consumer shift towards healthy, natural, and on-the-go food options. The rising popularity of plant-based diets and their use in the food processing industry also boosts demand.3. Which regions are showing the strongest performance in the global dry fruits market?The Asia-Pacific region dominates due to high production rates and strong cultural consumption habits. North America and Europe are also key markets, showing rapid growth fueled by health-conscious consumer trends.4. What are the most significant current trends in the global dry fruits market?Key trends include the growing demand for organic, non-GMO, and preservative-free dry fruit varieties. There is also a rise in innovative products like trail mixes and the use of sustainable packaging.Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:Regional Insights:Rising Demand for Confectionery and Snacks to Aid Market in EuropeAsia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period due to consumers' increased discretionary income levels. The increasing spending capacity of consumers will further benefit the dry fruit market in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding the health benefits of dried fruits will aid the expansion of the market in China, India, and Vietnam. Europe is expected to hold the lion’s share during the forecast period due to the growing demand for dried grapes, table dates, and dried apricots in European countries. North America is expected to expand gradually in the forthcoming years due to the need for healthy baked goods, confectionery, and snacks in the region. The Middle East and Africa is expected to rise exponentially during the forecast period due to the growing production of dried fruits in Saudi Arabia and Iran.KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTSDecember 2020- Great Value Foods LLP-owned brand ORCO launched a range of organic dry fruits free from any impurity and artificial colors.February 2018 – Peyman Kuruyemis, a Turkish producer of dried fruits, nuts, and seeds has expanded its production capacity by building a new production facility for dried fruits.Read Related Insights: Romania Specialty Fertilizers Market Size, Share, Trends, 2032 Aeroponics Market Size, Share, Analysis, 2032

