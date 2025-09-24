Joint Statement for the Official Visit of the Prime Minister of Malaysia to Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government ............................................................................................................................. JOINT STATEMENT FOR THE OFFICIAL VISIT OF THE PRIME MINISTER OF MALAYSIA TO THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF TIMOR-LESTE 23 & 24 SEPTEMBER 2025 The Honourable Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, undertook an official visit to the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste on 23 and 24 September 2025 at the invitation of His Excellency Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, Prime Minister of Timor-Leste. During the visit, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão had a bilateral meeting in Dili on 24 September 2025, during which both Leaders had a productive discussion on bilateral relations and cooperation and in-depth exchange of views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual concern. The meeting was held in a spirit of friendship and mutual respect, reflecting the warm and friendly bilateral relations between the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2002. Both Leaders expressed satisfaction with the ongoing efforts to further strengthen the warm and friendly bilateral relations between Malaysia and Timor­Leste, as demonstrated by the intensifying bilateral cooperation and the increasing number of high-level visits exchanged between the two countries. Both Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries across multiple sectors, namely in trade and investment, higher education, health, capacity building, and tourism for the mutual benefit of our peoples. Malaysia expressed its utmost appreciation to the Government of Timor­Leste for the formalisation of the concession of a parcel of land through the signing of the Land Concession Agreement, for the development of its diplomatic premises in Dili, in December 2024. Malaysia looks forward to commencing the development project at the earliest opportunity. On the economic front, the Leaders recognised the potential of bilateral trade and investment opportunities. In order to further boost and diversify economic cooperation, the Leaders encouraged both sides to work together towards fostering a more dynamic and diverse economic cooperation, and encouraged greater engagement between the private sectors of Malaysia and Timor-Leste. Both Leaders welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Central Bank of Timor-Leste (BCTL) and the Asian Institute of Insurance to enhance the quality and standards of insurance education and professional development, as well as the MoU between BCTL and the Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers to establish a strategic partnership to collaborate on training opportunities in the financial services industry. Both Leaders underscored and welcomed the importance of higher education, capacity building programmes, as well as Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), which form part of the Government of Malaysia’s initiatives to support Timor-Leste on its path to becoming a full member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). In this regard, both Leaders commended the signing of the MoU on Cooperation in Higher Education during the ASEAN Ministers of Education and Higher Education Roundtables & Events on 18 June 2025 in Langkawi. The MoU will pave the way for strengthening higher education institutions, higher education capacity building, and skills enhancement, bringing mutual benefits to both countries. In the specific area of rural advancement, Malaysia is pleased to commence the inaugural 'Empowering Community Leaders Towards Sustainable Rural Development' training programme. This programme, hosted by the Institute for Rural Advancement (INFRA) from 23 to 28 September 2025, will welcome a delegation of 10 officials from the Ministry of Rural Development and Community Housing of Timor-Leste. Malaysia remains committed to sharing its development experience in capacity building through the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP) under the ambit of South-South Cooperation. To date, a total of 1,179 Timorese participants have benefitted from numerous courses and technical assistance programmes under the MTCP. Under the MTCP Scholarship Programme, 11 students from Timor-Leste have received MTCP Scholarship to pursue postgraduate education, in various academic fields, at various public universities in Malaysia. Moving forward, Malaysia stands ready to extend its technical expertise and capacity building experience to Timor-Leste in areas of mutual interest. The Prime Ministers acknowledged the importance of connectivity between Malaysia and Timor-Leste as a catalyst for promoting tourism and strengthening people-to-people ties. This was realised through the signing of the Air Services Agreement on 25 June 2024, followed by the launch of the inaugural Batik Air flight from Kuala Lumpur to Dili on 6 June 2025, operating twice weekly. This development is expected to boost tourist arrivals and contribute to the growth of the tourism sector in both countries. On the visa exemption arrangement, both Leaders welcomed the completion of the final procedures by both sides, which paved the way for the visa waiver for Malaysian citizens travelling to Timor-Leste, effective 16 August 2025. This new arrangement fulfils one of the requirements under the Roadmap for Timor-Leste’s full membership in ASEAN, and will facilitate easier and more frequent travel, boost tourism, enhance business and investment opportunities, and foster greater people­to-people exchanges between the two countries. Malaysia reaffirmed its readiness to continue supporting Timor-Leste Defence Forces through the Malaysian Defence Cooperation Programme (MDCP), with the objective of advancing defence cooperation, in line with the Defence White Paper’s framework of Credible Partnerships. Both Leaders look forward to the signing of the MoU on Defence Cooperation in the near future, which will pave the way for greater collaboration. On defence industry cooperation, both Leaders agreed for both countries to actively continue their engagements at the Defence Services Asia Exhibition and Conference (DSA), and Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA), in line with the Defence White Paper’s emphasis on fostering strategic industrial partnerships to enhance mutual capacity and resilience. Both Leaders noted the ongoing negotiations on a draft MoU between Malaysia and Timor-Leste on Co-operation in Health. Under this MOU, both sides will work together across a wide spectrum of health-related fields such as allied health regulations, workforce development, digital health, healthcare services, health financing, health tourism, medical device, mental health, nutrition, various aspects of public health and other areas agreed by both parties. Both Leaders welcomed further discussions on a potential collaboration between Malaysia and Timor-Leste on cooperation in rural development as well as cooperation in adequate and affordable housing. On Timor-Leste’s accession to ASEAN, Malaysia reiterated its full support for Timor-Leste to become a full member of ASEAN by the 47th ASEAN Summit in October 2025. Both Leaders recalled that the 46th ASEAN Summit’s resolved commitment to expedite negotiations on key economic agreements to facilitate this process. Malaysia also reaffirmed its readiness to continue providing capacity building assistance and other necessary support to facilitate Timor-Leste in preparation for its full membership in ASEAN. Timor-Leste expressed its profound gratitude to the Government of Malaysia for its steadfast and unwavering support for Timor-Leste’s accession and integration process to ASEAN. Both Leaders discussed the recent developments in Myanmar and expressed deep concern regarding the ongoing violence and humanitarian situation in the country. Both Leaders reiterated a unified position that the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) remains as ASEAN’s main reference to address the political crisis in Myanmar. Both Leaders supported an immediate, nationwide and permanent ceasefire as a necessary step towards creating a conducive environment for the delivery of humanitarian assistance and inclusive national dialogue. Both Leaders further reaffirmed their commitment to work closely within ASEAN and other external partners, to encourage progress in the implementation of the 5PC, with the end goal of finding a peaceful and durable solution in the interest of the people of Myanmar. Both leaders expressed grave concern over the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, caused by acts of genocide committed by Israel. They condemned the indiscriminate violence and systematic blockade, which have resulted in mass civilian casualties, widespread displacement, famine and critical shortages of essential supplies, including medicines. The Leaders urged the international community to act decisively to end the aggression, prevent further regional destabilisation and ensure immediate and unimpeded humanitarian access. They reiterated the urgent call for a permanent ceasefire to achieve lasting peace, security and stability. Both Leaders reaffirmed their unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people in their struggle for peace, freedom, and the inalienable right to self-determination. They underscored that a just and durable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict must be pursued through peaceful means, grounded in international law, international humanitarian law, and relevant UN resolutions. Both Leaders welcomed the increased global support to recognise the State of Palestine. This is a positive step towards realising a sovereign and independent State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, and East Jerusalem as its capital under the two-State solution. Both Leaders also urged all countries who have not yet recognised the State of Palestine to do so. Malaysia, through its Embassy in Dili, successfully organised an inaugural Malaysia Expo (MYEXPO) in May 2025, marking a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral relations with Timor-Leste. The event promoted cooperation in education, trade, culture, and community engagement, fostering greater mutual understanding and collaboration between the two countries. This initiative supports ongoing efforts to deepen ties and promote shared growth within the ASEAN framework. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim thanked Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão and the Government of Timor-Leste for the warm reception and hospitality extended to him and his delegation for the visit. ===END=== DILI 24 SEPTEMBER 2025

