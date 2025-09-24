A Thoughtful New Release, 'The AI Supply Chain Playbook' Is Now Available in the UAE

DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The much-anticipated Filipino book about reshaping how supply chain professionals think has finally launched on Amazon worldwide. Readers are already connecting with its fresh perspective on simplified AI usage in everyday logistics tasks.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤In 2025, when supply chains are stretched thin and speed is everything, the book The AI Supply Chain Playbook lands with perfect timing. This exceptional playbook, written by a Dubai-based Filipino expert, Samuel Jay C. Pasia, also turns the skepticism around AI into something practical. Something you can actually use.All the real stories, smart prompts, and easy-to-follow strategies in the book are built for professionals and students who want to work smarter, not harder. Therefore, whether you are forecasting demand or solving delivery delays, this playbook can help you stay ahead of the curve.𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤Samuel comes from the Philippines. He is now settled in Dubai with his 11+ years of rich experience in the FMCG and retail sector of the Middle East. Being an OFW – Overseas Filipino Worker, he has a proficient understanding of how supply chain management works in fast-paced retail environments.He has led initiatives in the industry while also pursuing his Doctorate and teaching as a licensed professional in logistics and supply chain. Thus, his officially Amazon-launched book reflects his precise expertise in knowledge-sharing and driving global change.𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐮𝐠𝐞 '𝐆𝐚𝐩'Why work harder when you can work smarter? This is the real inspiration behind this book. Yes, a basic question that popped into the author's mind as he experienced the AI tools and their potential.At work, he noticed how the everyday tasks could be made simpler and less labor-intensive just by the integration of Artificial Intelligence as a mindset. This includes literally everything from forecasting to procurements and from coordination to deliveries.Therefore, to bridge the gap between advancing technology and the ability to use it in the supply chain, he has written this book. It deserves to be read.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐈𝐬 𝐈𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫?The book 'The AI Supply Chain Playbook' was written keeping the ages 22 to 45 in mind. Samuel wanted both the professional and young learners to recognise the huge 'gap'. Thus, it does not matter whether you belong to the logistics, operations, business, or analytics field; this book has lessons on AI practicality for everyone.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭?The mission behind this detailed playbook was originally to empower this generation. The author also wanted to inspire global innovation and uplift Filipino brilliance worldwide.Hence, when you read this book, expect a voice that understands your daily grind, offers relatable case studies, speaks your language, and urges you to use AI like a pro. There are even actionable strategies to make it easy for the readers.𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞'𝐬 𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐭The long-awaited guide to making Artificial Intelligence practical in Supply Chain roles is finally available on the Amazon platform, worldwide.

