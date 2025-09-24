Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,616 in the last 365 days.

Classic T-Shirt Co. Launches Women’s Organic V-Neck Tees, Made in USA for Summer

womens v neck tshirt

womens v neck tshirt

Elbow Sleeve V-Neck

Elbow Sleeve V-Neck

Elbow Sleeve Crew Neck (3)

Elbow Sleeve Crew Neck (3)

Long Sleeve V-neck

Long Sleeve V-neck

The Classic T-Shirt Company announces its new summer collection of women’s v-neck tees, crafted in Los Angeles from GOTS-certified organic cotton.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Classic T-Shirt Company announces its new summer collection of women’s v-neck tees, crafted in Los Angeles from GOTS-certified organic cotton. Designed for breathability, comfort, and timeless style, the collection expands the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship, family values, and American-made quality.

Built on Integrity and Family Values

The Classic T-Shirt Company has built its reputation on principles of family, hard work, and integrity. Instead of chasing trends or buzzwords, the company emphasizes what matters: quality, diligence, and timeless American craftsmanship.

“We’re not just making t-shirts — we’re restoring the pride and discipline that once defined American manufacturing,” said Olga Garibian, co-founder of The Classic T-Shirt Company. “Every shirt reflects the values we live by as a family — hard work, integrity, and doing things the right way.”

Summer Collection Highlights

The women’s summer line introduces versatile v-neck silhouettes designed to be wardrobe essentials:

• Short Sleeve Classic V-Neck – Effortless, breathable everyday style.
• Long Sleeve Classic V-Neck – Perfect for layering on cooler evenings.
• Elbow Sleeve V-Neck – A modern cut offering balanced coverage and relaxed elegance.
• Heavyweight Elbow Sleeve V-Neck – Structured and durable, built to last.

Each piece balances modern comfort with enduring design, reinforcing TCTC’s reputation for dependable, luxury organic cotton t-shirts.

Made in USA, Made to Last

Every garment is manufactured in the United States, ensuring complete oversight from fabric selection to finishing. This commitment delivers consistent fit, lasting durability, and accountability in every stitch.

Trusted by more than 100,000 customers who value premium quality and American-made integrity, The Classic T-Shirt Company continues to set the standard for luxury basics.

Call to Action

Shop the women’s summer collection today at www.theclassictshirt.com.

Press Contact:
Email: press@theclassictshirt.com
Phone: (646) 676-2889

The Classic T-Shirt Company
The Classic T-Shirt Company
+1 646-676-2889
press@theclassictshirt.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Classic T-Shirt Co. Launches Women’s Organic V-Neck Tees, Made in USA for Summer

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more