Food Packaging Equipment Market Booming Worldwide | APAC Rapidly Growing by Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Food packaging equipment market size was accounted for $18.25 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $33.14 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.Rise in urbanization and increase in number of supermarket and hypermarkets have boosted the growth of the global food packaging equipment market. However, rise of counterfeit food packaging hampers the market growth. On the contrary, advancement in technology and rise in awareness regarding component and content of packaging box would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2348 The increased demand for ready-to-eat natural and organic food products that are very perishable encourage the packaging sector to develop innovative packaging equipment and food safety &hygiene solutions. Thus, the food packaging equipment market is primarily driven by hygienic food packaging.Food packaging equipment market includes machines used at each stage of the packaging process. Food packaging equipment that performs distinct packaging functions at different stages of processing includes bottling lines, cartoning, case handling, closure, filling & dosing, FFS (form, fill & seal) machinery, labeling, decorating, & coding, palletizing, wrapping & bundling, and others. The food and beverage industry is one of the major industries that drive demand for food packaging equipment market share. Purchasing power parity, industrial development, and the adoption of automated technology are all expected to boost growth during the forecast period.The rise in food packaging equipment market demand for appealing and innovative packaging in the food industry for product differentiation; rise in consumption of processed meat, poultry, and seafood; surge in purchasing power, and preference for online grocery shopping all lead to increase in demand for packaged food, which is expected to drive the food packaging equipment market.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-packaging-equipment-market/purchase-options Demand for ready-to-eat, dairy and other perishable products, as well as convenience food items, is expected to drive the market growth. Increased health awareness and dietary changes are projected to boost development even further. Westernization of food preferences and lifestyle in Asia-Pacific and other developing regions is expected to augment demand for these food packaging equipment market.Rise in demand for equipment in developing countries is expected to drive the growth of the food packaging equipment market. Manufacturers' increased efforts in R&D propel the food packaging equipment market in a positive direction. The surge in demand for ready-to-eat, dairy, and other perishable products, as well as convenience food items, is expected to boost the food packaging equipment market growth. Growth in health consciousness and change in eating patterns are projected to drive growth in the global food packaging equipment market during the forecast period. The increased consumption of packaged food products around the world has positively impacted the global food packaging equipment market growth.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2348 By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, dominated in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global food packaging equipment industry . In addition, the region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, owing to product's widespread application in end-use sectors and rise in local manufacturing and consumer income.Major market playersArpac LLCBosch Packaging TechnologyCoesia GroupGEA GroupIMA GroupIshidaMultivac, Inc.Nichrome India Ltd.Omori Machinery Co. Ltd.Oystar Holding GmbH.Trending Reports:Packaged Soup Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/packaged-soup-market-A06974 Cold Food Packaging Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cold-food-packaging-market-A323763 Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fresh-sea-food-packaging-market-A323761

