NHS makes it easier than ever to protect toddlers against flu

Parents will be able to get their two and three year olds vaccinated against flu at local pharmacies for the first time ever this autumn.

Around 4,000 pharmacies have signed up to deliver the vaccine to the 1.2 million eligible toddlers from next week, making it easier than ever for busy parents to protect their little ones from getting seriously ill with flu ahead of winter.

Thousands of community pharmacies, including those in local supermarkets and on the high street, will kick off walk-in and booked flu vaccine appointments from next Wednesday (1 October) for two and three year olds and all other eligible adults, in a bid to make it as convenient as possible for people to get protected.

This is just one of the ways the NHS is helping to winter-proof its services and improve access to vaccinations for people, and comes alongside some areas with low uptake delivering vaccines in nurseries and hosting mobile vaccination buses to help reach more vulnerable people of all ages.

The flu vaccine is typically given to young children as a quick, painless nasal spray.

Starting flu vaccinations across autumn will ensure those most at risk are protected when flu season peaks, typically in December and January, when more people gather indoors and viruses can spread.

England’s top nurse is urging parents to come forward as soon as possible given vaccination is the best way to protect their children from getting sick with flu and prevent hospitalisations from the virus this winter.

Duncan Burton, chief nursing officer for England, said: “For busy families, it can be hard to fit everything in, but parents will now be able to pop into a pharmacy in their local high street or supermarket to get their little ones protected ahead of winter, when bugs tend to circulate.

“Flu can make young children and toddlers seriously unwell, and vaccination is the best way to shield them, so we’re making it easier than ever before to get the vaccine closer to home.

“I urge all parents to bring their children forward – the vaccine, which is typically given to toddlers as a quick, painless spray up the nose is safe, effective, and proven to help prevent hospitalisations from flu – so please check your local pharmacy, book an appointment online or speak to your GP practice”.

The expansion to pharmacies is also a key example of how the NHS is shifting healthcare from sickness to prevention as part of the 10 year health plan, by improving access to vaccinations and keeping people out of hospital.

Since the start of September, vaccination teams have been rolling out flu vaccines to pregnant women and children through GP practices, maternity services and via schools.

From 1 October, flu vaccines will start being rolled out to all eligible people. Over 12 million invitations are being sent via email this week, with further invites set to go across the month via the NHS App, text and letter.

Those eligible to not need to wait for an invitation to book – they can book an appointment now to get their flu vaccine at a pharmacy via the NHS App, or GP practice, online at www.nhs.uk/bookflu or via 119. From next Wednesday (1 October) they can use the pharmacy finder to find walk-in appointments.

Over 75s and those that are immunosuppressed can book their COVID-19 vaccine directly with their GP practice or at a pharmacy via the NHS app, online at www.nhs.uk/bookcovid or via 119.

Last winter, there were more than 300,000 hospital bed days taken up by patients with flu – almost double the previous winter (175,062 in 2023-24) and close to 50% higher than the year before (216,120 in 2022-23).

COVID-19 vaccinations are available to adults aged 75 and over, older adult care home residents, and people who are immunosuppressed.

Flu vaccines are available for everyone aged 65 and over, under 65s in clinical risk groups, care home residents and carers, close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed, frontline social care workers, and health and social care staff, as well as children and pregnant women.

Health Minister Ashley Dalton said: “With winter approaching and flu season just around the corner, this is a crucial step forward in protecting our youngest children when they need it most. By extending vaccination services to high street pharmacies for the first time, we’re making it easier than ever for families to get vital protection closer to home before the cold months hit.

“Last winter alone, flu accounted for more than 300,000 hospital bed days – and we cannot afford a repeat of that on our NHS this winter. It is exactly the kind of preventative healthcare approach this government is committed to delivering through our 10 Year Health Plan – protecting people before they get sick, especially during the challenging winter months ahead”.

Last year, the NHS delivered more than 18.5 million flu vaccinations to adults and children – including over half a million to 2- and 3-year-olds (18,520,146 in total and 524,648 to children aged 2-3 across autumn/winter 2024/25).

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) found that the flu vaccine is estimated to have prevented around 96,000 to 120,200 people from being hospitalised in England last winter in 2024-25.

Dr Suzanna McDonald, Flu Vaccination Programme Lead at the UKHSA, said: “It’s great to see pharmacies supporting parents of 2- and 3-year-olds and offering greater flexibility to help improve access to flu vaccines ahead of this winter. Flu can be a very nasty illness for anyone and every year thousands of children do end up in hospital with flu. Nobody wants this for their child, so do what is best and ensure they get their flu vaccine on time to give them this important protection”.

The health service will also be ensuring vital medication like Tamiflu is easily available for those at high risk of developing complications from flu.

Janet Morrison, Chief Executive of Community Pharmacy England, said: “Community pharmacies are pleased to now be able to offer NHS flu vaccination to 2- and 3-year-olds, as well as adults. With a network of pharmacies in key locations where people live, work and shop, this new service should make it easier for parents to get their children protected. Increasing vaccination rates will help keep flu at bay in our communities this winter”.