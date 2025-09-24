Mateo y Las Manos Pesadas Announce Album Release Party for The Finer Light at Lulu’s Downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cross Grain Records, LLC is pleased to announce that Colorado Springs-based band Mateo y Las Manos Pesadas will celebrate the release of their new album, The Finer Light, with a special performance at Lulu’s Downtown on October 17, 2025. The concert, marking the official release of the band’s second full- length album, will feature a 10-piece ensemble performing songs from the record as well as favorites from their repertoire.Fronted by Colorado singer-songwriter Matthew Craddock, “Mateo”, Mateo y Las Manos Pesadas are known for blending folk, rock, and Americana with a distinct Latin American influence. Their debut album 48 (2019) earned recognition for its thoughtful songwriting and evocative storytelling. With The Finer Light, the band continues this tradition, offering listeners a collection of songs that highlight both their musical range and their connection to community.In recent years, the group has built a strong reputation for live performance, appearing across Colorado in a variety of venues ranging from intimate bars to large concert halls. They have also shared stages with nationally recognized artists including Deana Carter and The Samples, further refining their stage presence and broadening their audience.“Our goal with The Finer Light was to create music that feels both deeply personal and universally relatable,” notes Craddock. “This album reflects not just a personal journey as a songwriter, but the collective spirit of the band. We’re excited to share that spirit at Lulu’s Downtown, a place that has always welcomed artists and music lovers alike.”The October 17th performance promises to showcase the ensemble’s dynamic arrangements, weaving together acoustic and electric textures with a rhythmic foundation rooted in signature storytelling. The night will serve as both a celebration of the new album and a testament to the band’s evolving artistry.The event will take place at Lulu’s Downtown, located at 32 South Tejon St. in Colorado Springs. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show begins at 7:30 PM.Tickets are available now at www.lulusmusic.co For more information on Mateo y Las Manos Pesadas, visit www.mateoylasmanospesadas.com or follow them on social media and YouTube.About Cross Grain Records, LLCCross Grain Records, LLC is a music label and home to Mateo y Las Manos Pesadas, a Colorado-based ensemble that fuses folk, rock, and Americana with Latin American influences. Led by singer and songwriter Matt Craddock and the band is celebrated for its heartfelt lyrics, distinctive arrangements, and an ability to connect with audiences through authentic storytelling.Since forming, the group has cultivated a loyal following by performing across diverse venues—from local stages in Colorado Springs to festival settings and international collaborations. Their debut album 48 introduced their sound to a wide audience, while their new release The Finer Light continues to refine their artistry with contributions from talented collaborators such as Leo Castiblanco, Boston Rex, Diego Cadavid, Max Martínez, Robert Johnson, Amy Biondo, and Adam Stern.Produced under the guidance of Venezuelan producer Alfred Gómez Jr., recorded and mixed by Eduardo López, and mastered by Brian Lucey, the band’s work reflects a balance of raw emotion and polished musicianship. Drawing inspiration from artists like Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Tom Petty, and Paul Simon, Mateo y Las Manos Pesadas bring both timeless quality and contemporary energy to their music. Known for their charismatic stage presence and full-bodied live performances, the band has become a fixture in the Colorado music scene and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.