DHS NEWS RELEASE: DHS SUPPORTS FAMILIES AS FEDERAL CHANGES TO SNAP BENEFIT TAKE EFFECT OCTOBER 1

DHS SUPPORTS FAMILIES AS FEDERAL CHANGES TO SNAP BENEFIT TAKE EFFECT OCTOBER 1

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 23, 2025

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services (DHS) is preparing families across the state for upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), effective October 1, 2025.

Because of adjustments made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to the Thrifty Food Plan — the federal formula used to determine benefit levels nationwide — households in Hawaiʻi will see a reduction in their monthly SNAP benefit. On average, the decrease will be about $8 per person per month. For example, a single-person household will see about an $11 reduction, while a family of four will see about a $34 per-person reduction.

“This change is not easy for families who are already working hard to make ends meet, and we know every dollar matters when putting food on the table. DHS is committed to walking alongside households during this transition,” said Director Ryan Yamane.

DHS encourages families to take the following steps:

Update household information : Reporting expenses such as rent, child care and out-of-pocket medical costs may help households receive more benefits.

: Reporting expenses such as rent, child care and out-of-pocket medical costs may help households receive more benefits. Explore additional resources : Programs like DA BUX (discounts on local produce), WIC (healthy food for pregnant people, new moms, and keiki under 5), Free and Reduced-Price School Meals, and SUN Bucks (summer grocery support for keiki) can help stretch food budgets.

: Programs like DA BUX (discounts on local produce), WIC (healthy food for pregnant people, new moms, and keiki under 5), Free and Reduced-Price School Meals, and SUN Bucks (summer grocery support for keiki) can help stretch food budgets. Call for help: Families can contact DHS Processing Centers or dial 2-1-1 (Aloha United Way) to be connected with food resources and SNAP outreach partners in their community.

“This is the third year of federally required reductions for Hawaiʻi and we know it will be felt across households,” said Yamane. “While DHS cannot change the federal formula, we can make sure families have clear information and guidance to maximize their benefits, as well as access to the many community programs that can help fill the gap.”

DHS continues to work with federal partners to raise awareness about Hawaiʻi’s unique cost of living and is committed to supporting families with compassion and care. For more information, families can contact their local DHS Processing Center or call 2-1-1.

