TOMORROW: Governor Newsom discusses climate and democracy at Climate Week

NEW YORK — Tomorrow in New York, Governor Gavin Newsom will participate in two fireside chats at Climate Week where he will discuss climate change, democracy and the way forward. 

Fireside chat with President Clinton at the Clinton Foundation’s annual Clinton Global Initiative 2025 meeting

Fireside chat with New York Times journalist David Gelles at Climate Forward hosted by the New York Times

NOTE: In-person media registration is handled by Clinton Global Initiative and the New York Times (respectively). Please reach out to those organizations if interested in credentials. 

