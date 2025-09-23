Weighing next steps for the Chehalis River Basin

What happens in the Chehalis River basin matters to all of Washington – and beyond.

Over the last century, the Chehalis Basin’s salmon runs have declined while flooding has become more frequent and destructive – with five of the largest floods on record occurring in the last 30 years. Scientists warn these trends will worsen as our weather patterns become more unpredictable.

Chehalis Basin Board tackling flood and habitat challenges

For decades, people argued about the best ways to address the vexing flood and habit challenges facing the basin – with little to show for it.

That changed in 2016 when the Washington Legislature launched the Chehalis Basin Strategy – the long-term action plan to protect the basin's 200,000 residents from devastating floods and recover salmon, steelhead, Oregon spotted frogs and other aquatic life.

State lawmakers also established the independent Chehalis Basin Board to carry out the strategy. The board brings diverse perspectives to the table. Its members represent the Chehalis River Basin Flood Authority, Quinault Indian Nation, Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation and the basin’s agricultural, economic and environment interests.

To help the board, the legislature also formed the Office of Chehalis Basin within the Washington Department of Ecology, and through the years lawmakers have invested about $340 million in state funding for the strategy.

Successful projects lowering flood risks, restoring habitat

Since it was formed, the board has approved more than 140 successful projects, all completed on time and on budget. These projects are safeguarding hundreds more basin homes and businesses from flooding and restored hundreds of new acres of habitat for salmon and other species. They include:

Flood proofing dozens of homes, buildings, farms, wells and public infrastructure

Installing 13 new high-water alert gauges

Restoring 9.9 miles of river shoreline, correcting 56 fish passage barriers and protecting more than 360 acres of floodplain habitat

Funding pump stations to protect Aberdeen, Hoquiam and Chehalis-Centralia Airport from flooding

Approving measures to prevent the Montesano Wastewater Treatment Plant from being breached by the Wynoochee River

Board evaluating longer-term actions, large-scale projects

Now, the next chapter to put the strategy in place is being written. The board is currently assessing longer-term actions and large-scale projects and plans including:

The level of investment needed to restore aquatic habitat

Whether levees should be built in and around Centralia and Chehalis

If a flow-through dam to control flooding should be constructed on the Chehalis River

The best pathway for the existing Skookumchuck River dam

Open houses to share information, gather feedback

The board is seeking public input to invest wisely and build a stronger future for basin communities. The board and Ecology’s Office of Chehalis Basin are holding open houses to help residents learn more about the Chehalis Basin Strategy, options the board is considering, and to gather public feedback.

In-person informational open houses will be held in:

Chehalis, on Thursday, Sept. 25, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Museum, 100 SW Veterans Way, Chehalis, Wash., 98532

on at Veterans Memorial Museum, 100 SW Veterans Way, Chehalis, Wash., 98532 Montesano, on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Montesano City Hall, 112 N. Main St., Montesano, Wash. 98563

The Office of Chehalis Basin is also holding a virtual open house now through October. Viewers can explore at their own pace and provide input from anywhere.