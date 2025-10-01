Voice Actor Steve Tardio Completes 'Shawshank Plan,' Relocates to LA with Coaching Guidance from Corey Dissin

Steve Tardio, a voice actor and performer, blends improv training and stage experience with a distinctive delivery that has made him an established voice in entertainment and advertising. (Photo by Marjorie Raggo) High-performance coach Corey Dissin, known as the creator of the Shawshank Plan framework, has guided hundreds of entrepreneurs and creatives to break through obstacles, build stronger brands and achieve measurable growth.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After nearly two years of disciplined coaching with Corey Dissin , voice actor Steve Tardio has relocated from New York to Los Angeles—successfully completing “The Shawshank Plan,” a signature approach developed by Dissin. In an era where much of voiceover has gone remote, one reality still holds: when it comes to animation, Los Angeles remains the epicenter. Modeled after the persistence and patience of The Shawshank Redemption’s Andy Dufresne, the method emphasizes steady, deliberate progress over quick fixes—an approach Dissin has applied with hundreds of entrepreneurs and creatives across industries.Dissin, a nationally recognized high-performance coach and content branding strategist, is known for guiding professionals from stuck to scaling with his no-nonsense “business bodyguard” style. His Shawshank Plan framework breaks down daunting, long-term goals into manageable steps, providing structure, accountability, and momentum.“Cross-country relocation felt impossible at first,” said Tardio. “Corey helped me chip away at it—financial planning, branding, even the logistics of subletting my New York apartment and landing on the right spot in L.A. He wasn’t just giving me advice from the sidelines; he was walking me through every detail.”For Dissin, who has guided hundreds of creative professionals across industries, Tardio’s story illustrates a universal principle: talent alone isn’t enough. “The Shawshank Plan is about patience and persistence,” said Dissin. “Steve took direction, stayed accountable, and did the work. That’s the difference between talking about your goals and actually achieving them.”Along the way, Tardio expanded his voiceover credits with animation studios, booked his most significant VO project to date, and built a stronger brand identity. His background also includes teaching, live performance, improv training at renowned schools such as The Second City and UCB, and on-screen appearances, including background work with Saturday Night Live. Now based in Los Angeles, Tardio is positioned to pursue opportunities in animation, gaming, and commercial voiceover that require in-person collaboration.Beyond one actor’s journey, the story underscores a broader trend in the entertainment industry: despite the rise of remote recording, major animation studios and casting directors still insist on L.A.-based talent. For many, relocation remains a career necessity — and Dissin’s Shawshank Plan offers a replicable model for making such transitions strategically and sustainably.“Relocating was just one part of the journey,” Tardio said. “The bigger lesson is that any dream—no matter how overwhelming—becomes possible when you break it down, stay accountable, and keep showing up for yourself.”About Steve TardioSteve Tardio is a voice actor, educator, and performer with experience across commercials, promos, animation, and live theater. Drawing on improv training at The Second City and UCB, as well as stage and teaching work, Tardio brings versatility and depth to every role. His distinctive delivery has led to bookings in both entertainment and advertising, and his recent relocation to Los Angeles positions him to expand his work in animation and gaming voiceover.About Corey DissinCorey Dissin is a high-performance coach and content branding strategist recognized for his no-nonsense “business bodyguard” style. He has guided hundreds of entrepreneurs, creatives, and media professionals to build infrastructure, sharpen their brands, and achieve long-term growth. Dissin is the creator of The Shawshank Plan, a signature framework that breaks down ambitious goals into manageable steps, providing structure and accountability for lasting results.Connect with Steve Tardio:Website: www.stevetardio.com Instagram: @stardio LinkedIn: Steve TardioLearn More About Corey Dissin:Website: www.coreydissin.com

Steve Tardio - VoiceOver Animation Video Reel

