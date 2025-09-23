Community solutions for improving air quality

Amid robust demand, we awarded $10 million from Climate Commitment Act funds to community-based organizations and municipalities working to improve air quality in critical areas. Work is underway to reduce pollution and improve public health through highly targeted strategies supported by grant awards, created by communities specifically for the areas of concern.

The Climate Commitment Act directs us to identify communities where historical, social, economic, and health disparities have been compounded by higher concentrations of criteria air pollution, and to then reduce pollution for the benefit of human health. These communities, known as overburdened communities highly impacted by air pollution, can be found across Washington, in areas both urban and rural.

Creating cleaner air is one of the core tenets of the Climate Commitment Act. When the law was enacted in 2021, it allowed us to develop a process where we could use a more holistic approach toward protecting air quality. By combining community health work with environmental priorities, and backed by science and regulatory authority, the Air Quality Program developed relationships with community groups and municipalities that were most familiar with the burden of air pollution.

Public involvement began almost immediately, with our grants specialists hosting workshops and listening sessions to inform development of the new grant program. Community-based organizations and Tribes offered their expertise early and expressed interest in applying for funding for their communities. Using data from Washington’s Environmental Health Disparities map, EPA, and Washington’s air monitoring network, we were able to thoughtfully screen for projects that had the greatest potential for success.

Kaitlyn Kelly, who supervises the grants unit dedicated to work in overburdened communities highly impacted by air pollution, said each area will work differently to reach the same goal.

“What works for the people of Spokane Valley or George may not be the best strategy for the people of Everett or Vancouver,” Kelly said. “The creativity afforded to our grantees is where we find immense value. A group in South King County is distributing bus passes, bikes, and portable air cleaners. Dirt roads are being paved and sealed in Spokane Valley. Diesel lawn equipment is being replaced in parks, tool libraries are adding electric tools, and neighbors are coming together to chip yard waste, instead of burning it.”

In some cases, Kelly says the work is already done and community leaders are eager for a second round of funding. “Each project is led by a community organization using funds from the grant program, with the goal of reducing air pollution.”

This is just one piece of our strategy. Work continues to expand the air monitoring network and to consider more protective air quality standards for the identified areas. We will write a report every two years to understand the needs of these communities, with the next report due at the end of 2025.