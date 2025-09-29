Jean Shafiroff hosts Birthday Celebration for Patrick McMullan in honor of ACE Programs for the Homeless

ACE Programs Logo Sandra Sanches, Henry Buhl, Jean Shafiroff, Patrick McMullan (Photo Credit: PMC / Jared Siskin) Patrick McMullan, Jean Shafiroff, Rebecca Seawright, Henry Buhl (Photo Credit: PMC / Jared Siskin) Jean Shafiroff, Patrick McMullan, Luann De Lesseps (Photo Credit: PMC / Jared Siskin) Malan Breton, Ramona Singer (Photo Credit: PMC / Jared Siskin)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philanthropist, author and Television host Jean Shafiroff hosted a reception at her New York home to honor the birthday of Patrick McMullan and to support the upcoming ACE Programs for the Homeless New York Gala.The private event brought together 150 birthday well-wishers and friends of Patrick as well as supporters of the charity to cheer the organization’s mission to help the homeless in New York City. Guests enjoyed drinks, hors d’oeuvres and a chance to catch-up during the NY Fashion Week season. Although planned as a 2-hour reception guests continued enjoying the event until midnight, including an impromptu performance by Jill Hennessy.Henry Buhl, Patrick McMullan and Jean Shafiroff received citations from NYS Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright for their devotion to philanthropy.Notable attendees included: Jean Shafiroff, Patrick McMullan, Henry Buhl, Martin Shafiroff, Sandra Sanches, Ray Kelly, Hunt Slonem, Rebecca Seawright, Jill Hennessy, Laura Comfort, Peter Thomas Roth, Carole Roth, Luanne de Lesseps, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, George Wayne, Malan Breton, Jennifer Creel, Christopher Makos, Marc Rosen and Michael Musto.About Jean Shafiroff:Jean Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, TV host, writer, and the author of the book "Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give". Jean works extensively as a volunteer fundraiser and leader in the philanthropic world. She serves on the boards of 8 charitable organizations and each year chairs upwards of eight to ten different charity galas. She also hosts and underwrites many large parties in her homes for different non-profits. Among the many causes she champions are those involved in women’s rights, rights of underserved populations, health care, and animal welfare. In addition to hosting her own TV show, entitled Successful Philanthropy, Jean Shafiroff often appears on TV shows, podcasts and then in the press about her fashion and philanthropy. She is an international leader who strives to motivate people of all ages and backgrounds to get involved in the philanthropic process.Jean Shafiroff serves on the boards of the French Heritage Society, Southampton Hospital Foundation, NYC Mission Society, Couture Council of the Museum at FIT, New York Women's Foundation, Casita Maria, Global Strays, and Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Honorary Board. In addition, she is a member of the Advisory Board of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County. A Catholic, Jean served on the board of the Jewish Board for 28 years and now is one of their honorary trustees. Jean Shafiroff has been honored numerous times by a variety of charitable organizations for her work and is regarded Jean as being among the leading ladies of philanthropy.For more information, please visit www.jeanshafiroff.com IG: @JeanShafiroff @JeanShafiroffAtWork | F: Jean-Shafiroff-Style-Philanthropy | X/T: @JeanShafiroffAbout Patrick McMullan:Patrick McMullan is an American photographer, columnist, television personality, publisher, art collector, philanthropist, businessman, documentarian and survivor. A New Yorker his whole life, born in Greenpoint, Brooklyn and raised in Huntington, Long Island. Educated at New York University, McMullan majored in business marketing and “minored in Studio 54” as he jokingly says.Patrick McMullan has become a top photographer with a full-service photography agency in Manhattan, with a photo studio located at 321 West 14th Street. On the website, viewers can get a glimpse into some of the most exclusive events in New York City, Los Angeles and South Florida.Ultimately what makes the Patrick McMullan Company unique is what it contains on a historical level. Not only does his ever-increasing archive contain present day celebrities, people, and places but McMullan’s extensive archive (spanning over 40 years) is believed to be, “one of the largest photo archives of famous, living people in existence.” Patrick McMullan’s archive is a visual Who's Who that is an invaluable resource to the media and the individual.The premiere nightlife photographer in New York City since working at the club magazine Details in the 1980’s, McMullan’s work has become infinitely pervasive in both daily life and pop culture. His work appears regularly in New York Magazine’s "Party Lines" column, newspaper amNew York’s column AM/PMc, and all his monthly photo pages in Architectural Digest, Art & Auction, Gotham, and Hamptons, AVENUE, Quest, amongst others.McMullan’s PMc Publishing Company, has six published books: Glamour Girls, Kiss Kiss, Intents, so8os: A Photographic Diary of a Decade, Men’s Show, and Secrets of the Riviera. And is currently working on Klub Kidz and Patrick McMullan’s: Blondes.In addition to his photographs and publications, Patrick McMullan has exhibited his work in renowned galleries, museums and cultural institutions all over the world.With a career spanning over four decades, Patrick McMullan is one of the world’s most celebrated party, fashion, and society photographers. He holds many philanthropic issues close to his heart. As a cancer survivor himself (in 1981), he’s given much of his time to raise awareness, funding, and press for organizations such as the National Hemophilia Foundation, the Fire Department of New York Foundation (official calendar), and Art Walk to benefit The Coalition for the Homeless.Ultimately McMullan has impacted pop culture and New York City nightlife in ways never imagined. He has a very extensive archive collection which highlights all he has seen, lived through and photographed – and that it did, in fact, happen! And for that the world (and especially New York City) will be forever grateful.For more information, please visit: www.PatrickMcMullan.com About ACE Programs for the Homeless:The Association of Community Employment Programs (ACE) works alongside New Yorkers who have histories of homelessness, incarceration, and addiction to provide job training, work experience, and a lifetime support network that helps participants achieve their goals and establish economic independence.For more information, please visit: www.acenewyork.org IG: @aceprogramsny | F: aceprogramsny | X / T: @aceprogramsnyAbout Lawlor Media Group:Lawlor Media Group is a full-service, luxury lifestyle Public Relations and Communications boutique agency based in New York City, with over twenty-five years’ experience in successfully meeting the diverse needs of corporations, organizations and individuals. Our business philosophy is client-centered. Clients receive individual high-level attention throughout the relationship, supported by a tailor-made PR campaign developed and implemented specific to each company or person’s situation and needs.Lawlor Media Group’s combined expertise covers the full spectrum of public relations needs — from buzz building, branding, crisis management, events, strategic marketing, investor relations and political communications, to establishing long-standing relationships with media contacts and expanding social media circles.Led by Founder and Principal Norah Lawlor, Lawlor Media Group has developed a successful track record representing clients Nationally and Internationally in the hospitality & travel, literary, fashion, film, real estate, retail, beauty and nightlife & entertainment industries, as well as a number of philanthropists, foundations and charity benefits in New York, The Hamptons, and Palm Beach.

