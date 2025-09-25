The 3rd Annual New York City International Fashion Film Festival Celebrates Global Creativity and Honors Award Winners

NYCIFFF Logo Anna Zaia, Pedro Oberto, Marc Bouwer, Sabrina P (Photo Credit: Thomas Concordia) Pedro Oberto, Kenneth Cole (Photo Credit: Thomas Concordia) Marc Bouwer, Kenneth Cole (Photo Credit: Thomas Concordia)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York City International Fashion Film Festival (NYCIFFF) concluded its 3rd annual edition on September 17th, 2025, with a dynamic showcase of international fashion films and a packed house at Soho House New York in the Meatpacking District.This year’s festival brought together filmmakers, designers, models, and storytellers from around the globe, presenting 40 official selections with international participation from 14 countries.The evening culminated with the exclusive screening of the fashion documentary A Man With Sole – The Impact of Kenneth Cole, followed by a live Q&A with designer and activist Kenneth Cole, award-winning director Dori Berinstein, and festival director Pedro Oberto inspiring emerging filmmakers and designers to push creative boundaries.The night closed with a cocktail reception, red-carpet step-and-repeat, and the highly anticipated NYCIFFF Awards Ceremony hosted by fashion designer Marc Bouwer, honoring the best in fashion film across multiple categories.NYCIFFF 2025 Award Winners:• Fashion Documentary: A Man With Sole – The Impact of Kenneth Cole – directed by Dori Berinstein• Fashion Film: Self-Mimetic – directed by Christophe Chudy, France• Micro Fashion Film: Narente + Ivan Delogu Senes – directed by Franco Erre & Lucio Aru, Italy• Model Performance: Candice Swanepoel – Where Time Stands Still by JP Micallef, French Polynesia• LGBTQ+ Representation: Clash of the Prints – directed by Jimi Urquiaga, United States• Music Video: Intruso – directed by Eugenio Recuenco, Spain• Fashion Editorial Film: Florescence for Shon – directed by Alice Gatti & Diego Indraccolo, United Kingdom• Best Emerging Talent: Edo Odion – directed by Samuel Chukwuebuke Iwor, Nigeria• Best Student Fashion Film: Pure Negation – directed by June Seo, Parsons School of Design, The New School• Fashion with a Purpose: Catwalk Furbaby 2 – directed by Karen Floyd, ELYSIAN Impact, United States“This year’s edition received more than 800 submissions from around the world — our biggest season yet,” said Pedro Oberto, Festival Director. “The 40 selected films represent the diversity in fashion and storytelling that the world needs today. Every filmmaker should be proud of their achievement.”“Standing up for a cause, and standing out, will always get you noticed in fashion,” said Kenneth Cole.The NYCIFFF celebrates its winners and participants while continuing to champion innovative storytellers. With global participation, high-profile speakers, and strong media reach, the festival remains a leading platform for fashion film, inspiring creativity, shaping new talent, and pushing the boundaries of the industry.Official Sponsors: NYC Visuals, Marc Bouwer, Lawlor Media Group, ELYSIAN Impact.About The NYCIFFF:Created by NYC Visuals and led by CEO Pedro Oberto, The New York City International Fashion Film Festival is an annual festival that showcases the finest fashion films worldwide, including music videos, experimental fashion films, student fashion projects, and fashion documentaries. For more information visit: www.nycifff.com IG: @nycifff | X / T: @NewYorkCityIFFFAbout Lawlor Media Group:Lawlor Media Group is a full-service, luxury lifestyle Public Relations and Communications boutique agency based in New York City, with over twenty-five years’ experience in successfully meeting the diverse needs of corporations, organizations and individuals. Our business philosophy is client-centered. Clients receive individual high-level attention throughout the relationship, supported by a tailor-made PR campaign developed and implemented specific to each company or person’s situation and needs.Lawlor Media Group’s combined expertise covers the full spectrum of public relations needs — from buzz building, branding, crisis management, events, strategic marketing, investor relations and political communications, to establishing long-standing relationships with media contacts and expanding social media circles.Led by Founder and Principal Norah Lawlor, Lawlor Media Group has developed a successful track record representing clients Nationally and Internationally in the hospitality & travel, literary, fashion, film, real estate, retail, beauty and nightlife & entertainment industries, as well as a number of philanthropists, foundations and charity benefits in New York, The Hamptons, and Palm Beach.

