Veteran Christian Artist E. Pettersen Releases New Christmas Album ‘BELIEVE’ After 52 Years of Ministry in Music

CHESTERFIELD, VA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian singer-songwriter E. Pettersen has spent more than five decades inspiring audiences with songs of worship and praise. This Christmas, he invites listeners everywhere to experience the joy and hope of the season with his latest album, BELIEVE.

The new release is a heartfelt collection that brings together both original compositions and cherished covers from Christian songwriters Pettersen deeply admires. True to his calling, the project fuses faith and music in a way that uplifts, encourages, and draws listeners closer to Christ.

“I’m billed as a singer/songwriter, but that’s not true. I don’t write the songs, the Lord does. I just write them down.” – E. Pettersen

For over 52 years, Pettersen has dedicated his life to sharing the love of Christ through music. He has performed in concerts, churches, and festivals across the country, building a ministry rooted in authenticity and service. Known for crafting mostly original music, Pettersen sets himself apart from many gospel artists by drawing directly from his own spiritual journey, always pointing back to the One who inspires it all.

BELIEVE arrives at a meaningful moment, offering a fresh soundtrack for worship during the Christmas season. With songs that encourage listeners to reflect, celebrate, and give thanks, the album captures the timeless message of faith and the promise of hope.

Pettersen’s ministry extends beyond the music itself. His performances are marked by a deep desire to serve communities in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina, and beyond, reaching audiences with a message of grace and joy.

The album cover for BELIEVE reflects the warmth and reverence of the collection itself. The project is available now through Pettersen Music, along with his full catalog of faith-driven releases.

About E. Pettersen

E. Pettersen is a Christian singer-songwriter based in Chesterfield, Virginia. For more than half a century, he has devoted his life to combining faith and music in a ministry that has inspired countless audiences across the U.S. With BELIEVE, Pettersen continues his mission of lifting spirits, spreading joy, and pointing people to the love of Christ.

