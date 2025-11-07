Christian Singer-Songwriter E. Pettersen Invites Listeners to ‘BELIEVE’ with New Christmas Album of Faith and Hope

“BELIEVE” features heartfelt originals and inspiring covers, celebrating 52 years of ministry through music this holiday season.

BELIEVE is more than an album, it’s my prayer for this season. May these songs draw hearts closer to Christ this Christmas.” — E. Pettersen

CHESTERFIELD, VA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than five decades of performing, recording, and ministering through music, E. Pettersen is celebrating this Christmas with the release of his new album, BELIEVE. The project blends original worship songs with powerful renditions of beloved Christian classics, capturing the true spirit of the season.

Pettersen’s career has spanned 52 years of singing about the love of Christ in churches, concerts, and festivals. His deep commitment to ministry sets him apart from many in the genre. While many artists lean heavily on covers, Pettersen is known for his original songwriting, which he describes as a direct gift from God.

“The songs don’t come from me; they come from the Lord. My role is simply to write them down.” – E. Pettersen

With BELIEVE, Pettersen delivers an album designed to uplift and inspire, offering a soundtrack of faith during the most cherished time of year. Each track reflects his lifelong mission: to share joy, hope, and worship through music.

Beyond the studio, Pettersen’s ministry reaches communities in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina, where he continues to perform and encourage audiences with a message of grace and devotion. The new album marks yet another milestone in a career that has touched lives across generations.

An album cover for BELIEVE accompanies the release, providing a visual emblem of the warmth and reverence that define the project. Fans can connect with Ed and experience his music online through his website and social media platforms.

About E. Pettersen

E. Pettersen is a Chesterfield, Virginia-based Christian singer-songwriter. For more than half a century, he has been devoted to combining faith and music in a ministry of encouragement and worship. With his latest Christmas album, BELIEVE, he continues to inspire audiences with songs that point back to Christ and the hope of the gospel.

