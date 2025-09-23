Award-Winning Executive Christine Moffett Launches AI Strategy Advisory & Leadership Book Series for Enterprise Leaders

Christine Moffett

Security-first, human-centered frameworks help boards and C-suites govern and scale AI.

ORMOND BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christine Moffett LLC, a leadership and AI strategy advisory, today announced the expansion of its executive services and the release of The Leadership Chronicles book series, designed to help boards and C-suite executives navigate AI transformation with transparent governance and a human-centered approach.

Founded by award-winning global technology leader Christine Moffett, the firm provides enterprise AI strategy, digital transformation guidance, and cybersecurity advisory for organizations across hospitality, sports and entertainment, manufacturing, and professional services. Moffett brings three decades of executive technology leadership from roles with the Phoenix Coyotes and Arizona Diamondbacks, the founding of SEAT (Sports & Entertainment Alliance in Technology), and senior posts at NASCAR and The Kessler Collection, culminating in the launch of Christine Moffett LLC.

"Boards don't need another AI demo—they need decision clarity, guardrails, and a practical path to adoption," said Christine Moffett, founder and CEO of Christine Moffett LLC. "Our advisory pairs security-by-design with change leadership, and our books turn those playbooks into tools executives can reuse quarter after quarter."

Moffett currently serves as Global Fractional CITO/CISO (Chief Information & Technology Officer / Chief Information Security Officer) for LightPath Technologies, a global designer and manufacturer of precision photonics. Her work there includes a large-scale global modernization program, which involves migrating infrastructure to Microsoft Azure, upgrading worldwide ERP systems, and implementing Microsoft XDR to enhance cybersecurity operations.

"Christine is a rare leader who bridges business strategy and technology execution with ease. Her transformation work with our client was so impactful that they asked her to stay on as full-time CIO. She's a trusted advisor, a powerful change agent, and an exceptional human being," said Scott Farber, CEO of Integris Group.

Productized offerings include Boardroom Strategy Sprint- A focused engagement that converts AI curiosity into a prioritized roadmap and governance plan, AI Value Pipeline- Sequenced initiatives with accountable owners, qualitative success signals, and risk controls, built to the operating cadence, Fractional Leadership (CIO/CTO/CISO)- Interim and transformation leadership for modernization, M&A integration, and turnarounds, and Executive Education- Workshops and keynotes including AI for the C-Suite, Prompt Fluency for Leaders, and Leading in the AI Era.

Books as a force multiplier:

Moffett is the author of The Leadership Chronicles—including Mindful Leadership Practices, Strategic Decision-Making, Resilient Leadership, Beyond the Code, and She Leads the Game—and the AI Strategy Playbook for Boards and Executive Teams, a non-technical guide to responsible, scalable adoption. Clients use these titles to onboard new leaders, align OKRs to a common language, and sustain transformation long after workshops conclude. A complementary series for families, The Safe & Savvy Family Series, is planned to help parents navigate digital safety, privacy, and AI-aware parenting.

Her security-first modernization track record includes positions with the Phoenix Coyotes to the Arizona Diamondbacks where Moffett modernized core systems and analytics while strengthening identity, access, and governance to reduce incidents and improve reliability. She is also the founder of SEAT as she built a 16-year global executive consortium uniting thousands of leaders around collaboration and trust-based modernization.During her time at NASCAR as Head of Enterprise Technology, she led large-scale modernization across cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity; standardized platforms and sharpened threat detection/response. In addition to this she serves as The Kessler Collection (CIO) where she drove enterprise technology and security programs that improved resilience and simplified operations aligned to growth. Lastly, Christine Moffett LLC / LightPath Technologies (Global Fractional CITO/CISO) where she has Executed Azure migration, ERP upgrades, and Microsoft XDR deployment as part of a comprehensive governance-led transformation.

Recognition:

Moffett's contributions have been recognized by industry publications and peer networks, including Technology Magazine's Top 100 Women in Technology Worldwide, Hospitality Upgrade's 2024 Technology Rock Stars, Top 10 Travel & Hospitality Industry CIOs (2023), and the HMG Strategy Global Leadership Institute Award (2024). Her insights have appeared in Technology Magazine, Hospitality Upgrade, and The National CIO Review.



About Christine Moffett LLC:

Christine Moffett LLC helps leaders build organizations that are both AI-ready and deeply human. The firm combines executive advisory services, fractional leadership, and practical toolkits—encompassing books, frameworks, and workshops—so that decision-makers can confidently and responsibly transition from exploration to execution. Offerings include the Boardroom Strategy Sprint, AI Value Pipeline, fractional CIO/CTO/CISO services, and executive education programs. The firm serves board directors, CEOs, CIOs/CTOs/CISOs, as well as functional leaders across multiple industries. Learn more at christinemoffett.io.

