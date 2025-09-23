SCALI RASMUSSEN’S CHRISTIAN SCALI NAMED 'LEADING CORPORATE EMPLOYMENT LAWYER'

Christian Scali

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scali Rasmussen, PC announced today that Christian Scali is named to Lawdragon’s “500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers” guide for 2026. Scali was selected through Lawdragon’s competitive selection process, which combines submissions, journalistic research and independent vetting by peers and clients.“This is the 19th edition of our guide to the nation’s best advisors on the world of employment and labor law – from employee benefits and executive compensation; to traditional labor matters; immigration; and, of course, all matter of litigation and arbitration – from wage and hour class actions, to discrimination, trade secrets and non-compete agreements,” states the publisher.Firm Co-Founder and Managing Shareholder Christian Scali is recognized for quickly identifying the strengths and weaknesses of an employment matter and advising on the most effective strategy—whether pursuing settlement or positioning the case for early resolution through dispositive motion. Beyond litigation strategy, he counsels clients on minimizing risk and avoiding disputes altogether, directing his team to anticipate trends and deliver timely updates on emerging legal issues affecting their business. He frequently manages complex employment litigation involving multiple defendants, including high-stakes discrimination, retaliation, unfair competition, illegal solicitation and trade secret claims. In such matters, Scali personally selects and coordinates the defense team, ensuring efficiency and driving toward the most favorable outcome.Recently, both the Los Angeles Business Journal and Lawdragon recognized Scali as a top litigator.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.