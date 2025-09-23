[9-23-2025] The Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers not to purchase or use Agebox iKids Growth Day Formula, a product promoted and sold to stimulate growth and promote health in children ages five and older. Agebox iKids Growth Day Formula is sold on various websites, including agebox.com and possibly in some retail stores.

FDA laboratory analysis confirmed that Agebox iKids Growth Day Formula contains ibutamoren not listed on the product label.

Ibutamoren (also known as MK-677) is an active ingredient not approved by FDA, and therefore its safety and efficacy have not been established. Ibutamoren is a growth hormone secretagogue that stimulates the release of growth hormone. Use of ibutamoren may cause serious side effects including increased appetite, water retention, fatigue, muscle pain, potential alterations in glucose metabolism and insulin sensitivity, and even may increase the potential for congestive heart failure in certain individuals. Long-term effects of ibutamoren use are unknown and may pose additional health risks. This ingredient may also interact with medications and products, like selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs), a consumer may be taking in potentially harmful ways.

Health care professionals and consumers should report adverse events or side effects related to the use of this product to FDA's MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program:

