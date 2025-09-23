Recipient: cheaptrustedpharmacy.com Turks & Caicos Islands Issuing Office: Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) United States

FROM: The United States Food and Drug Administration

RE: Notice of Unlawful Sale of Unapproved and Misbranded Drugs to United States Consumers Over the Internet

DATE: July 29, 2025

WARNING LETTER

This is to advise you that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently reviewed your website at the Internet address www.cheaptrustedpharmacy.com and has observed that your website introduces into interstate commerce misbranded and unapproved new drugs in violation of sections 301(a), 301(d), 503(b), and 505(a) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) [21 U.S.C. §§ 331(a), 331(d), 353(b), and 355(a)]. FDA has observed that www.cheaptrustedpharmacy.com introduces into interstate commerce certain drugs for which the FDA-approved version is subject to a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS)1 program, is an opioid, semaglutide, an injectable, and/or is indicated to treat serious conditions such as HIV/AIDS or cancer.

There are inherent risks to consumers who purchase unapproved new drugs and misbranded drugs. Unapproved new drugs do not carry the same assurances of safety and effectiveness as those drugs subject to FDA oversight. Drugs that have circumvented regulatory safeguards may be contaminated, counterfeit, contain varying amounts of active ingredients, or contain different ingredients altogether.

Opioid addiction and abuse have created an immense public health crisis, and the death toll is staggering. Given the severity of the opioid epidemic, the easy availability of opioids via the Internet poses significant risks to U.S. consumers. Furthermore, injectable drug products can pose a serious risk of harm to users because they bypass many of the body’s natural defenses against toxic ingredients, toxins, or dangerous organisms that can lead to serious and life-threatening conditions such as septicemia or sepsis. Accordingly, FDA requests that www.cheaptrustedpharmacy.com cease offering any unapproved and misbranded drugs for sale to U.S. consumers. This is critical to shielding the American public from harm.

Unapproved New Drugs:

Certain products offered for sale by www.cheaptrustedpharmacy.com are drugs within the meaning of section 201(g) of the FD&C Act [21 U.S.C. § 321(g)] because they are intended for use in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease and/or because they are intended to affect the structure or function of the body. These drugs are also new drugs as defined by section 201(p) of the FD&C Act [21 U.S.C. § 321(p)], because they are not generally recognized as safe and effective for their labeled uses. With certain exceptions not applicable here, new drugs may not be legally introduced or delivered for introduction into interstate commerce without prior approval from FDA, as described in section 505(a) of the FD&C Act [21 U.S.C. § 355(a)]. No approved applications pursuant to section 505 of the FD&C Act are in effect for these products. Accordingly, their introduction or delivery for introduction into interstate commerce violates sections 301(d) [21 U.S.C. § 331(d)] and 505(a) of the FD&C Act.

On www.cheaptrustedpharmacy.com you offer for sale lenalidomide marketed as “Evermide 10 (Lenalidomide)” and “Evermide 25 (Lenalidomide)”. Evidence obtained from your website establishing that these products are drugs intended for human use (as defined in 21 CFR 201.128) includes the claim “Indication: Multiple myeloma, Lepra reaction” and categorization “Life Saving Drugs / Anti Cancer”. While there are FDA-approved versions of lenalidomide on the market in the U.S., there are no approved drug applications pursuant to section 505 of the FD&C Act in effect for “Evermide 10 (Lenalidomide)” and “Evermide 25 (Lenalidomide)” offered by www.cheaptrustedpharmacy.com. Currently there are lenalidomide products that are FDA-approved for the U.S. market and they are only available pursuant to a prescription from a licensed practitioner. FDA-approved lenalidomide, including products marketed under the brand name REVLIMID, are indicated for the treatment of certain adult patients with multiple myeloma and myelodysplastic syndromes. Certain FDA-approved lenalidomide products are also approved for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma. FDA-approved lenalidomide bears a boxed warning, commonly referred to as a “black box warning,” which is the strongest warning FDA requires, indicating that the drug carries a significant risk of serious or even life-threatening adverse effects. The boxed warning addresses the risk of embryo-fetal toxicity (including birth defects and embryo-fetal death), hematologic toxicity (neutropenia and thrombocytopenia), and venous and arterial thromboembolism (deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism).

On www.cheaptrustedpharmacy.com you offer for sale combination abacavir, dolutegravir, and lamivudine marketed as “Inbec (Abacavir/Dolutegravir/Lamivudine)”. Evidence obtained from your website establishing that this product is a drug intended for human use (as defined in 21 CFR 201.128) includes the claim “Indication: HIV infection” and categorization “Life Saving Drugs / HIV-Aids [sic]”. While there are FDA-approved versions of combination abacavir, dolutegravir, and lamivudine drug products on the market in the U.S., there are no approved drug applications pursuant to section 505 of the FD&C Act in effect for “Inbec (Abacavir/Dolutegravir/Lamivudine)” offered by www.cheaptrustedpharmacy.com. Currently there are two combination abacavir, dolutegravir, and lamivudine products that are FDA-approved for the U.S. market and these products are only available pursuant to a prescription from a licensed practitioner. FDA-approved combination abacavir, dolutegravir, and lamivudine marketed under the brand names TRIUMEQ and TRIUMEQ PD are indicated for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and in certain pediatric patients. FDA-approved TRIUMEQ and TRIUMEQ PD bear a boxed warning addressing the risks of serious and sometimes fatal hypersensitivity reactions and severe acute exacerbations of Hepatitis B.

On www.cheaptrustedpharmacy.com you offer for sale injectable semaglutide marketed as “Semaglutide 0.5mg,” “Semaglutide 1mg,” “Semanize 4 Mg (Semaglutide),” and “Semanize 8 Mg (Semaglutide).” Evidence obtained from your website establishing that these products are drugs intended for human use (as defined in 21 CFR 201.128) includes the claim “Indication: Type 2 diabetes” and categorization “Diabetes Care / Diabetes Type 2”. While there are FDA-approved versions of semaglutide on the market in the U.S., there are no approved drug applications pursuant to section 505 of the FD&C Act in effect for the “Semaglutide 0.5mg,” “Semaglutide 1mg,” “Semanize 4Mg (Semaglutide),” and “Semanize 8 Mg (Semaglutide)” offered by www.cheaptrustedpharmacy.com. Currently there are three semaglutide products that are FDA-approved for the U.S. market and these products are only available pursuant to a prescription from a licensed practitioner. FDA-approved semaglutide injection marketed under the brand name OZEMPIC is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in individuals with type 2 diabetes mellitus and to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus and established cardiovascular disease. FDA-approved semaglutide injection marketed under the brand name WEGOVY is indicated as an adjunct to a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in certain adult and pediatric patients. FDA-approved semaglutide tablets marketed under the brand name RYBELSUS are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. FDA-approved semaglutide products bear a boxed warning addressing the risk of thyroid C-cell tumors.

On www.cheaptrustedpharmacy.com you offer for sale tapentadol, an opioid, marketed as “Noosanta 100Mg (Tapentadol),” “Noosanta 200Mg (Tapentadol),” and “Noosanta 250mg (Tapentadol).” Evidence obtained from your website establishing that these products are drugs intended for human use (as defined in 21 CFR 201.128) includes the claim “Indication: Pain Reliever” and categorization under “Pain / Tapentadol”. While there are FDA-approved versions of tapentadol on the market in the U.S., there are no approved drug applications pursuant to section 505 of the FD&C Act in effect for the “Noosanta 100Mg (Tapentadol),” “Noosanta 200Mg (Tapentadol),” and “Noosanta 250mg (Tapentadol)” offered by www.cheaptrustedpharmacy.com. Currently, there are two tapentadol products that are FDA-approved for the U.S. market and these products are only available pursuant to a prescription from a licensed practitioner. FDA-approved tapentadol marketed under the brand name NUCYNTA is indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic and for which alternative treatments are inadequate. FDA-approved tapentadol marketed under the brand name NUCYNTA ER is indicated for the management of severe and persistent pain, including neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy, that requires an extended treatment period with a daily opioid analgesic and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate. FDA-approved tapentadol products bear a boxed warning addressing risks including addiction, abuse, misuse, life-threatening respiratory depression (breathing problems), and neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome (withdrawal symptoms in newborn baby). In addition, when tapentadol is taken in conjunction with other central nervous system depressants, including alcohol and benzodiazepines, use may result in coma or death.

Misbranded Drugs:

A drug is misbranded under section 502(f)(1) of the FD&C Act [21 U.S.C. § 352(f)(1)] if its labeling fails to bear adequate directions for use. “Adequate directions for use” means directions under which a layperson can use a drug safely and for the purposes for which it is intended (see 21 CFR 201.5). Prescription drugs, as defined in section 503(b)(1) of the FD&C Act [21 U.S.C. § 353(b)(1)] include those that, because of their toxicity or other potentiality for harmful effect, and/or the method of their use, and/or the collateral measures necessary for their use, are not safe for use except under supervision of a practitioner licensed by law to administer them. Prescription drugs, as defined in section 503(b)(1)(A) of the FD&C Act, can be used safely only at the direction, and under the supervision, of a licensed practitioner.

Because the aforementioned drugs are prescription drugs intended for conditions that are not amenable to self-diagnosis and treatment by a layperson, adequate directions cannot be written such that a layperson can use the products safely for their intended use. Consequently, the labeling for these drugs fail to bear adequate directions for use, causing them to be misbranded under section 502(f)(1) of the FD&C Act. In addition, because these drugs are not approved in the U.S., they are also not exempt under 21 CFR 201.115(a) from the requirements of section 502(f)(1) of the FD&C Act. By offering these drugs for sale to U.S. consumers, www.cheaptrustedpharmacy.com is causing the introduction of misbranded drugs into interstate commerce in violation of section 301(a) of the FD&C Act [21 U.S.C. § 331(a)].

FDA is sending this warning letter to www.cheaptrustedpharmacy.com because of the inherent risks to consumers who purchase misbranded and unapproved new drugs. This letter is not intended to identify all the ways in which your products or operations might be in violation of the law. It is your responsibility to ensure that all products you offer for sale are in compliance with the FD&C Act and its implementing regulations. You should take prompt action to address any violations of the FD&C Act (which may include the offer for sale of similarly misbranded and/or unapproved new drugs other than the drugs noted above). We advise you to review your websites, product labels, and other labeling and promotional materials to ensure that you are not misleadingly representing your products as safe and effective for a use for which they have not been approved by FDA and that you are not distributing misbranded and unapproved drug products in violation of the FD&C Act.

Please notify this office in writing within 15 working days describing the specific steps you have taken to address any violations and to prevent their recurrence. Include an explanation of each step being taken to remedy and prevent the recurrence of any violations, as well as copies of related documentation. Failure to adequately address this matter may result in legal action, including, without limitation, seizure, and injunction, without further notice. If you cannot complete corrective action within 15 working days, state the reason for the delay and the time within which you will complete the corrections. This letter notifies you of our concerns and provides you with an opportunity to address them. If you believe that your products are not in violation of the FD&C Act, include your reasoning and any supporting information for our consideration within 15 working days.

If you are not located in the U.S., please note that products that appear to be misbranded or unapproved new drugs may be detained or refused admission. We may advise the appropriate regulatory officials in the country from which you operate that your products referenced above appear to be unapproved and misbranded products

that cannot be legally sold to consumers in the U.S.

Please direct your response and any inquiries to FDA at FDAInternetPharmacyTaskForce-CDER@fda.hhs.gov.

Sangeeta Vaswani Chatterjee, Pharm.D.

Acting Director

Office of Drug Security, Integrity, and Response

Office of Compliance

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

1 REMS is a drug safety program that FDA can require for certain medications with serious safety concerns to help ensure the benefits of the medication outweigh its risks.