[9-23-2025] The Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers not to purchase or use SILINTAN, a product promoted and sold for joint pain on various websites, including 123herbals.com, and possibly in some retail stores.

FDA laboratory analysis confirmed that SILINTAN contains meloxicam not listed on the product label.

Meloxicam is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID). NSAIDs may cause increased risk of cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and stroke, as well as serious gastrointestinal damage, including bleeding, ulceration, and fatal perforation of the stomach and intestines. This hidden drug ingredient may also interact with other medications and significantly increase the risk of adverse events, particularly when consumers use multiple NSAID-containing products.

Health care professionals and consumers should report adverse events or side effects related to the use of this product to FDA's MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program:

This notification is to inform the public of products potentially marketed as dietary supplements or conventional foods with hidden drug ingredients and chemicals. These products are typically promoted for sexual enhancement, weight loss, pain relief and body building and are often represented as being all natural. Consumers should exercise caution before purchasing these products.

FDA is unable to test and identify all products marketed as dietary supplements that have potentially harmful hidden ingredients.

